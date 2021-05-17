USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has the HQ ISSUE Tactical Hard Rifle Case on sale for $67.49 with FREE shipping. That is a member price. If you are in the market for a great gun case the HQ products get the job done and this offer even beats the discount kings at Amazon on price.

HQ ISSUE Tactical Hard Rifle Case

Whether you’re heading to the range or traveling overseas for the hunt of a lifetime, you’ll love the security and protection of this HQ ISSUE Tactical Hard Rifle Case. It’s made from heavy-duty molded plastic and comes equipped with durable foam padding that can be customized to fit your exact setup.

Heavy-duty molded plastic construction for years of durable use

Customizable foam padding protects your firearm from damage

O-ring sealed for 100% waterproof protection

Interlocking hinges with pins

2 padlock tabs for additional security (locks not included)

Manual valve balances interior pressure while keeping water out

Wheels for easy transport

TSA approved for travel

Rifle Case comes equipped with 2 padlock tabs for additional peace of mind.

