Introducing the New Escort Dynamax 12 Gauge Shotgun

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Bentonville, AR (May 10, 2021) – Escort’s Dynamax Semi-Auto Shotgun is a marvel of modern engineering. Designed to be the perfect combination of speed and comfort, the Dynamax is loaded with features that maximize both performance and value.

The Dynamax is outfitted with Escort’s ultramodern, patented Hybrid Cycling System (HCS). It combines the best features from each of the two traditional cycling operating systems, gas and kinetic. The Dynamax will cycle light loads like a traditional gas system but uses much less gas. As a result, recoil is reduced, and the cycle rate is faster and more efficient. With less felt recoil, a shooter acquires targets faster, making follow-up shots more effective. Using less gas to cycle the gun also means the Dynamax does not have to be cleaned as frequently. The HCS is easy to break down, making maintenance easier than ever.

The entire barrel/receiver module is oxidation-proof for ultimate weather resistance. The precision-tooled barrel is made from Ni-Cr-Mo steel and is hard chrome lined. The bolt of the Dynamax is also fabricated from Ni-Cr-Mo steel and is hard chrome plated for long life, reduced friction, and maximum resistance against corrosion. This unrivaled process makes for maximum durability and provides the utmost resistance against rust and corrosion. In addition, all Escort barrels are rigorously proof tested to ensure both strength and longevity.

The Dynamax stock is an excellent example of form meeting function. Its DaSoft finish provides scuff and UV protection while improving durability and handling feel. The DynaPad recoil pad’s advanced elastic material and V-shaped ventilations provide superior recoil absorption to maximize shooting comfort. The Dynamax is also equipped with an integrated DynaComb cheek piece that increases comfort and reduces felt recoil. All of these features make the Dynamax a dream to shoot, with even the stoutest of magnum loads.

The unique two-piece modular design makes the Dynamax one of the world’s fastest and easiest shotguns to assemble and disassemble. The two-piece modular design is comprised of the stock/trigger group module and the barrel/receiver module. This intuitive design allows the shotgun to be fully disassembled and reassembled in just seconds with no tools. Simply loosen the magazine cap a few turns, and the two modules can be separated.

Escort Dynamax Features

Capable of firing both 3″ and 2 ¾” shells Oxidation-proof chrome-plated barrel Hybrid Cycling System (HCS) combines speed, range, and comfort Steel shot suitable multi-choke system (F, IM, M, IC, CYL) 4+1 round shell capacity Accessory migratory plug to decrease capacity to 2+1 Steel receiver with 11 mm groove for optic mounts DaSoft stock finish for increased durability and soft-touch feel DynaPad ventilated butt pad for maximum recoil absorption DynaComb elastic padded cheek rest for ultimate shooting comfort Checkered and ventilated anti-glare rib Manual cross-button trigger safety Detachable sling swivels HiViz fiber optic front sight



Escort Dynamax Specifications

12 gauge, 3″ magnum chamber 28″ barrel length 5 chokes included (F, IM, M, IC, CYL) 4+1 capacity (2+1 w/ migratory plug) 50″ overall length 7 lbs.



