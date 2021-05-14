Introducing the PROOF Research Tundra Rifle

Columbia Falls, Mont. (Ammoland.com) – PROOF Research®, an innovator in precision rifle technology, announces their latest model rifle to hit the market: the Tundra rifle. Combining the adjustability and performance of a tactical rifle, with the design necessary to meet the demands of high-country hunting, the Tundra rifle is an exceptional long-range, lightweight hunting rifle.

The Tundra bolt-action rifle is the next generation of PROOF Research’s popular hunting rifle, the Terminus. With a starting weight of only 7 lbs. 3 oz., the Tundra, and its carbon fiber stock and a Sendero contour carbon fiber barrel, keep weight to a minimum without sacrificing any of PROOF Research’s “Terminally” accurate sub ½ MOA accuracy.

“The design of a monte carlo stock is timeless and a long-running staple for hunting rifles. We took this timeless design to the next level by adding adjustability. At 7lbs., the Tundra is an already incredible hunting platform, before the addition of any optics or muzzle devices,” Kelly Streiff, Vice President of Sales & Marketing for PROOF Research, said. “The last thing a hunter needs to worry about is the weight of their rifle system. There are many lightweight rifles out there, but many come sacrificing accuracy for weight. The Tundra embodies everything that we stand for, which is to develop a lightweight rifle that maintains and delivers extreme long-range accuracy.”

The Tundra’s lightweight, ergonomic carbon fiber stock features an adjustable Monte Carlo-style adjustable cheek piece for a customized fit. The BDL-style magazine ensures perfect cartridge seating every time and a smooth feed. The TriggerTech trigger’s crisp break and very short reset allow the user to make follow-up shots with greater precision and accuracy. Machined to tighter tolerances, the Defiance Ruckus bolt-action has a guaranteed headspace of +/-.001” making it one of the most accurate actions for long-range hunting. Completing the ultimate long-range hunting Tundra rifle is PROOF Research’s own Sendero contour carbon fiber barrel, specifically designed for long-range accuracy and performance, no matter the environmental extremes. The barrel comes threaded 5/8-24 with a thread protector and is ready for the installation of any aftermarket muzzle device.

PROOF Research’s new Tundra long-range hunting rifle is available in a variety of calibers:

6CM

5 CM

5 PRC

7 Rem Mag

28 Nosler

.308 Win

.300 WM

.300 WSM

.300 PRC

.300 RUM

.338 Lapua

Offered in finish color choices of Black Granite, Green Granite, Brown Granite, Tactical Flat Dark Earth, Black Jungle Camo, Blue Jungle Camo, Green Jungle Camo, Desert Warrior, Grassland Green, Grassland Tan, and Cotton Candy, the Tundra rifle has a starting MSRP of $6,999.00.

Find out more about PROOF Research barrels and rifles at proofresearch.com.

About PROOF Research®, Inc.

PROOF Research® has been bringing the best and brightest talents together to develop a new class of products for the firearms, aerospace, and defense industries since 2012. PROOF Research is committed to developing next-generation composite materials to produce the highest performance carbon fiber barrels, premium hunting rifles, and weapon systems that lighten warfighter load while increasing durability and effectiveness. PROOF Research’s goal is to make reduced weight, unsurpassed durability, and match-grade accuracy a reality for all of its customers. Headquartered in Columbia Falls, Montana, PROOF Research maintains research and manufacturing centers in Montana and Dayton, Ohio. www.proofresearch.com.