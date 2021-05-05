Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention shotshell reloaders! Brownells has in stock and shipping 25lb bags of Lawrence Brand Lead Shot in assorted weight for $71.90 each. Brownells Edge Members get FREE Shipping on all their orders. Buy more and use any of the coupon codes below to save even more money. The prepper in me likes that I can load shotshells with this or in a pinch melt it down to make bullets so it has a dual purpose.

Lawrence Brand Lead Shot 25lb Bag Building on 100 years of shot-making experience, the folks at Lawrence design their shot to pattern tightly and deliver deep penetration on game. Flows great through shotshell reloaders, too. Magnum Lead Shot is made out of a high-antimony alloy that gives extra hardness and helps prevent pellet deformation at high velocities and pressures. Graphite coating helps pellets to flow smoothly through the loader. Sold by the bag.

