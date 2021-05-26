MasterPiece Arms (MPA) Launches Memorial Day Grenade Sale

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturers of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, is pleased to announce a special MasterPiece Arms Grenade Sale in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The sale, which will primarily feature MPA Chassis, but could have a few last-minute surprise additions, will start at noon EST on Friday, May 28, 2021, and will conclude at 11:59 pm EST Monday, May 31, 2021.

MPA Grenades are chassis, rifles, or other products that pass MPA’s inspection in every way except cosmetically. Whether it be a small ding in the paint, a run-in with a laser that was having a slightly off day, or some other minor cosmetic blemish, these MPA products will still function with the same flawless perfection you expect from MPA, but with their own special flair.

The blemishes are all considered mild and, in most cases, are difficult to identify without very close inspection. The small grenades lasered on them mark them as the unique MasterPieces that they are and are covered by MPA’s full lifetime warranty for the original owner.

MPA makes every effort to get the product to the customer as quickly as possible. These are hand-built precision instruments and not production components. To see MPA’s latest delivery and lead times for all Bolt Action Rifles and Chassis, visit https://masterpiecearms.com/bolt-action-rifle-and-chassis-current-delivery-times/.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms‘ main office, located in Comer, Georgia, combines quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

