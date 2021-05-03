Media: POMA Announces Wide Range of Sessions for June Business Conference

Johnstown, PA – -(AmmoLand.com)- Never underestimate the value of networking, and never ever dismiss the impact of doing so in person.

With face-to-face interaction at a near standstill for more than a year, people are eager to be together again and, for anyone involved in the business of outdoors communications, that means attending the #POMA2021 Business Conference in Franklin, Tenn., June 15-17 2021.

Conveniently located just 30 miles south of Nashville, Franklin is steeped in history but has all the modern amenities needed for a successful conference. Visit Franklin Director of Sales Brendan Johansen said, “We are excited to host POMA in Franklin, not only to showcase the incredible outdoor experience here but across the entire Middle Tennessee region as well.” The Franklin Marriott Cool Springs will serve as the host hotel and other venues include the nearby The Barn at Sycamore Farms and Strategic Edge Range.

As always, the POMA conference includes a stellar lineup of speakers and sessions, along with the popular POMA Camps/Product Showcase, Shooting Day, the Pinnacle Awards presentation, and an auction. New this year is a Speed Meeting event—a round-robin business version of speed dating that allows each media member and Corporate Partner to meet each other before delving into other conference activities. This will occur on Tuesday afternoon and should be a huge benefit and time-saver for everyone, especially first-time attendees.

Brandon Butler, freelance writer/podcaster and Director of Communications for Roeslein Alternative Energy, credits conference attendance with much of his career success.

“My involvement in the Professional Outdoor Media Association, as both a media and corporate member, has been valuable to the advancement of my career,” Butler said. “Access to so many experienced professionals has led to relationships with mentors willing to share their knowledge and expertise. The real value of the organization is found at the annual conference. This is where you meet industry peers and professionals who may become your next business partner or fishing buddy. It doesn’t matter if you are just getting started in outdoor media or if you’re a grizzled old professional, the POMA Conference is a valuable event to attend.”

Topics already on the session docket include Instagram Marketing, Building Relationships (and Getting Out of Your Own Way), The Future of Outdoor Television, The Realities of Working as a Content Creator, Getting Published, Using Social Media to Effectively Reach the Masses, and a special panel discussion titled, “Open Arms: Incorporating DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) Aspects in Our Brands.” Among the speakers are POMA President Michelle Scheuermann, Brad Luttrell, Joe Genzel, Laci A. Warden, Mitch Petrie, Justin Morrissey, Chuck Rossi, Samantha Pedder, Mia Anstine, Tony Bynum, Tom Claycomb, Jen Ripple, and John Geiger.

Thanks to the growing list of conference sponsors: Visit Franklin, Realtree, National Bowhunter Education Foundation, Roeslein Alternative Energy, Smithfield Foods, Discover Kalispell, Otis Technologies, Visit Mississippi, Toyota, Sellmark/Pulsar, Alabama Black Belt Adventures Association, National Shooting Sports Foundation, and Brownells.

Visit the POMA Conference website for updates, the schedule, and registration information.

About Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA)

The Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA), founded in 2005, is the only national association representing the traditional outdoor hunting and fishing community. Our members include hunting and ﬁshing industry communicators, industry professionals, students, influencers and brand ambassadors, and even avid outdoor sports enthusiasts.

POMA is dedicated to seeing the traditional outdoor sports story is told honestly and fairly so hunting, ﬁshing, the shooting sports, and trapping will endure.

