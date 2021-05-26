Mike Piwowarski This Week on Riding Shotgun With Charlie #104 ~ VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Mike Piwowarski is one of those people who goes to ALL the 2A events! I can’t remember if we met at Gun Rights Policy Conference or SHOT Show, but we run into each other everywhere, which is one of the things I love about my 2A friends!

Mike is officially the SECOND passenger to “really ride shotgun”! He brought with him a Serbu Super Shorty! It’s a Mossberg 500 with a pistol grip cut down to be an “AOW”- Any Other Weapon. Which he tells me you only need to pay $5 to have a Class III firearm in Florida. Now I see how much better Florida is than Massachusetts!

Mike has a long history of a family that served in the military and on the police force. He continued the family tradition with over 20 years of service active and reserve. He served several years in the Middle East. Then came back stateside and pursued a career in law enforcement. When politics got to be too much, it was time to make a life change.

He was already working on building AR rifles for his LEO friends as a side hustle. After a friendly suggestion from an ATF agent friend, he decided to make it official and opened up The Arms Room. Loving to hang out and talk guns with gun guys but tiring of the government regulations, a sales friend told Mike on the idea that they could continue hanging and talking, but put it on the radio! After half a year of selling Mike on the idea of a radio show, Arms Room Radio was born!

He’s got some partners on the show. Kevin Maxwell is an attorney for legal advice. Earl Boone, the 7th great-grandson of Daniel Boone. And Mike’s brother, Major Bill. As with everything we do, the first shows weren’t great. He admits they sounded like info-mercials for the gun store. But everyone decided to take it serious and learn some new skills to really make it happen. The show started for one hour in the Orlando area. In 6 months, they were at 2 hours and on 6 stations. Over 7 years later, they’re on at least 25 stations. But that doesn’t include stations that pick up the show and don’t let them know. One of the great things about stations putting out the show is that they put out the show! But it would be nice if the Arms Room Radio crew knew about it…so they could send some swag to give to the new fans!!!

The absolute best story is when Mike was in Afghanistan clearing houses of ISIS terrorists. After they decided the house was inhabited by the good team, then they’d give the guns back to the homeowners. He was giving them the ability to protect themselves from tyranny. And he knew what it was like in April 1775.

Favorite quotes:

“If you’re building them, you should have a manufacturer’s license. That little hobby turned into the Arms Room.”

“Watched Florida go from one of the top gun states to the middle of the pack.“

“If we’re gonna do this, let’s do this for real.”

“When you determined they were on the good team, you left that family with their AK -47.”

Arms Room Radio Website

armsroomradio.com/

Arms Room Radio Facebook

www.facebook.com/ArmsRoomRadio/

Riding Shotgun With Charlie

Riding Shotgun With Charlie isn’t about firearms. It is about having an intimate conversation with 2 people talking. You’re the fly on the rearview mirror. Many passengers are involved in the firearm community, but not all of them.

This is a more intimate conversation than a phone, radio, or Skype interview. You get to see the passengers. And you’ll see where the road and the conversation take you! www.ridingshotgunwithcharlie.com, Facebook