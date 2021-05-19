U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Securely add a concealed carry holster to most purses, bags, or backpacks with the new Modular Bag Holster from Versacarry®. The flexibility of this holster makes it a perfect avenue to add a carry option to users’ favorite purse, backpack, briefcase, or waist pack.

The premium water buffalo leather constructed holster features S3 technology that enables adjustments to fit 90% of all handguns. This gives users a wide range of carrying options when selecting this holster.

The holster is designed to use two Velcro patches to keep it secure in the bag of choice. Users will apply the supplied Velcro patches inside of the bag at the preferred spot. The holster has double-sided Velcro built-in to attach to the installed patches. The two-sided Velcro attachment points keep the holster securely in place.

Additional Velcro patches are sold separately to use in multiple bags.

Fits most purses, bags, or backpacks

Firmly secures with included *Easy Apply* Velcro Patches

S3 Technology enables holster adjustment to 90% of all handguns

Made with Premium Water Buffalo Leather

About Versacarry

Versacarry produces a wide variety of holsters and other shooting related products. For more information visit https://www.versacarry.com/.