More Women Falling in Love with Precision Rifle Shooting

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- One of the most popular training topics at the 9th Annual A Girl & A Gun National Conference Presented by GLOCK was precision rifle. More than 40 women were able to participate in the training, which was led by Russell Anthon and Hank Ownbey of Defenders USA. Participants enjoyed Ruger precision rifles with Vortex optics and Hornady ammunition.

“I literally could have stayed up there all night to continue training,” said one student. “A fire has been lit and I cannot wait to continue training for precision rifle!”

Ruger, who was a Diamond Sponsor of the National Conference, supplied loaner rifles for the classes. Students used Ruger Precision rifles and Ruger American rifles chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor. The actions on the rifles all ran smooth and students could easily manipulate the bolt with consistent lockup. Subminute accuracy on the rifles was on point for training. The Ruger Precision modular chassis is easily customizable for the end user making it a stellar gateway rifle for these women at a great price point. The rifles had enough adjustability that all students could hit targets at 1,000 yards and beyond in minimal time.

“I had apprehension going into this class, but wanted to prove to myself that I could grasp the mechanics in shooting a precision rifle,” said another student. “After Russell and Hank explained the details of reading the MIL and MOA in the scope and the extreme basics, I hit 1,000 yards on my first attempt!”

The long range at Cameo Shooting and Education Complex was the perfect location for this class. Targets are placed incrementally out to 2,003 yards. The topography challenged the students to learn how to read the mirage and calculate the wind that is redirecting constantly off of the mountains. The beauty of the area is breath-taking with views of snowcapped mountains and the Colorado National Monument in the distance.

“I wanted to explore this new shooting discipline and LOVED it!” said a third student. “I am definitely expanding to this shooting platform, too. I can’t wait to take another class!”

Registration for the 2022 National Conference opens September 1, 2021. Learn more at AGirlandAGun.org/conference/.

Photos courtesy of Andrea Bogard, Life Afield.

