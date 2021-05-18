MPA BA Chassis Dominate PRS and NRL Podiums

Comer, Ga. (Ammoland.com) – MasterPiece Arms (MPA), manufacturer of the MPA BA Rifles and Chassis Systems, is proud to announce its precision built bolt-action chassis’ have been used to help secure the most top honors at many major Precision Rifle Series (PRS) and National Rifle League (NRL) matches over the past twelve months than any other stock or chassis manufacturer serving these markets. The MPA Matrix Chassis has been used by Morgun King, who recently won the title of NRL Series 2020 Season Champion, Keith Rudasill, Ken Sanoski, and Tucker Schmidt to win several important matches, while Ben Gossett, Rusty Ulmer, and Allison Zane have found success with the MPA BA Competition Chassis, and David Preston has won using the MPA ESR (Enhanced Sniper Rifle) Chassis.

“I recently accomplished one of my bucket list goals by winning the NRL overall series. I wouldn’t be able to mix it up with the big boys without the best equipment available. I have some of the best brands in the business, such as MasterPiece Arms, behind me. They produce the best equipment on the market for this sport and I thank them for their continued support,” commented King.

Below is a full list of major PRS/NRL matches that have been won over the past twelve months running either the MPA Matrix, ESR, or BA Competition Chassis:

Match Date Competitor Placement Chassis Parma Precision Rifle Rumble May 15 – 16, 2021 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis NRL Championship May 1 – 2, 2021 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis Alabama Precision PRS National Match April 23 – 24, 2021 Ben Gossett 1st Place BA Competition Chassis MPA Spring Shootout PRS National Match April 10 – 11, 2021 Keith Rudasill 1st Place Matrix Chassis WAR Rifles PRS/AG Cup National Match March 27 – 28, 2021 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis Clays Cartridge Co AG Cup/PRS National Match March 5 – 6, 2021 David Preston 1st Place ESR Chassis Leupold Steel Classis PRS National Match Jan. 30 – 31, 2021 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis MPA Fall Shootout PRS National Match Nov. 14 – 15, 2020 Ben Gossett 1st Place BA Competition Chassis Road to Redemption PRS National Match Oct. 24 – 25, 2020 Allison Zane 1st Place BA Competition Chassis Great Lakes PRC PRS National Match Sept. 19 – 20, 2020 Ben Gossett 1st Place BA Competition Chassis New Mexico Smith Ranch Shootout NRL National Match Aug. 28 – 30, 2020 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis MPA Summer Shootout PRS National Match Aug. 15 – 16, 2020 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis PRS New England National Match July 25, 2020 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis WAR Rifles PRS/AG Cup National Match July 18 – 19, 2020 Ken Sanoski 1st Place Matrix Chassis High Country Precision Mile High Shootout NRL National Match July 10 – 12, 2020 Rusty Ulmer 1st Place BA Competition Chassis Pigg River Precision PRS National Match June 5 – 6, 2020 Tucker Schmidt 1st Place Matrix Chassis K&M Kahles AG Cup/PRS Match May 23 – 24, 2020 Ken Sanoski 1st Place Matrix Chassis Parma Precision Rifle Rumble PRS National Match May 15, 2020 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis PRSID Gemstate Standoff NRL National Match April 9 – 11, 2020 Morgun King 1st Place Matrix Chassis

Not only is the MPA chassis winning matches, but it was recently confirmed to be the official chassis of the 2021 PRS season for the fifth consecutive year in a row.MPA BA Rifles and Chassis are built by precision rifle shooters, for precision rifle shooters. MPA’s President and Owner, Phil Cashin, is an active PRS shooter. He is currently ranked fourth in the PRS South East Division. Cashin is always testing out new ideas and tweaks in the matches he competes in and continues to seek out feedback from other world-class shooters. Much of the product innovation and accessories that have been introduced over the past several years have come at the suggestion of fellow competitive shooters.

“The growth and acceptance we’ve seen within this competitive long-range shooting community have been an amazing thing to witness and participate in these past several years,” commented Cashin. “We are always honored to be chosen by some of the top shooters in PRS and NRL to compete with our chassis. We couldn’t be prouder of all the accomplishments these shooters have racked up over the past year. We like to think that our chassis helped them just a little to get there.”

The MPA Matrix Chassis, introduced in the fall of 2019, has quickly become a favorite chassis of PRS competitors. Designed as the most revolutionary chassis ever produced, it features a multitude of configurations in grips, thumb rests, and trigger finger supports. The primary interface between the shooter and the rifle (the grip) has over 100 different options. The MPA Matrix Chassis features six different grip options (three swept and three vertical), three different thumb rest designs, and four different trigger finger support options. It also has M-LOK slots along the side of the chassis forend and barricade stop holes along the bottom of the forend. The forend of the chassis is two inches longer than the standard BA or BA Competition Chassis. MSRP ranges $1,250 – $1,450.

The MPA BA Competition Chassis is MPA’s highly successful full-size chassis. It is specifically designed to give shooters a competitive advantage when shooting in long-range tactical rifle competitions, such as the PRS. It can be a drop-in replacement for Remington 700 footprint actions, as well as Tikka, Howa, Savage, and a variety of other inlets. Whether interested in increasing the accuracy capabilities of an existing action, adding tactical features to a rifle, or building a precision rifle for long-range competitions, this chassis is sure to exceed expectations. It is also a great option for a variety of other applications in which accuracy, versatility, adjustable fit, and durability are desired. MSRP ranges from $999 – $1,150.

The MPA BA ESR Chassis is the enhanced version of MPA’s highly successful BA Chassis System. It was designed as a submission for a military program meeting the chassis specifications as required. This chassis offers functionality in military, law enforcement, and various competitive shooting applications and includes enhancements such as M-LOK slots along the sides and bottom of the chassis forend, an additional two inches of length to the forend, and an Enhanced Night Vision Bridge option. MSRP ranges from $1,100 – $1,300.

MPA BA Rifles and Chassis are designed to give shooters a competitive advantage when shooting in long-range tactical rifle competitions, such as the PRS or NRL. Whether you’re increasing the accuracy capabilities of your existing action, due to the v-bedding system, adding tactical features to your rifle, or building a precision rifle for long-range competitions, MPA’s chassis system is a platform sure to exceed expectations.

To see a full list of top performances by those running MPA products, visit the MPA Victories section of the MPA website. For more information on MasterPiece Arms and their product line of rifles, chassis systems, and accessories, visit www.masterpiecearms.com.

About MasterPiece Arms:

MasterPiece Arms‘ main offices, located in Comer, Georgia, combine quality engineering and state-of-the-art manufacturing to design and produce firearms, such as highly successful BA Rifles and Chassis Systems. Masterpiece Arms uses high accuracy CNC machining, turning, barrel making, laser cutting, and bending in its manufacturing process controlled by their ISO9002/TS16949 Registered Quality System.

MPA engineers test and retest our weapons to provide customers with one of the most enjoyable guns available. With versatile uses, such as personal and home protection, long-range shooting, hunting, and tactical interests, MPA products are one of a kind and backed by a lifetime warranty for original owners. Learn more about MasterPiece Arms products at www.masterpiecearms.com or call 866.803.0000.

