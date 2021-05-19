National Shooting Sports Foundation Sponsors Media Conference

Johnstown, PA – -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Shooting Sports Foundation® (NSSF®), the trade association for the firearms industry, will proudly sponsor the 2021 POMA Business Conference on June 15th – June 17th in Franklin, Tennessee, just seventeen miles away from Nashville. As a long-time sponsor, the NSSF graciously continues its relationship with Professional Outdoor Media Association (POMA) and the outdoor media industry at the 15th annual POMA conference.

This year the NSSF is sponsoring the lunch on June 17th, from 11:15 AM to 12:15 PM, at the Cool Springs Marriott Conference Center. Following lunch, attendees will get the opportunity to participate in POMA’s Shooting Day event at Strategic Edge Gun Range in Chapel Hill, Tennessee. Media members will be shuttled to Strategic Edge Gun Range as provided by Visit Franklin from the Cool Springs Marriott Hotel.

The NSSF, at its core, passionately promotes gun safety, most notably with its Project ChildSafe program, which focuses on the promotion of safe firearms handling and storage education. The NSSF also conducts state-of-the-art research, including customized market reports, industry intelligence reports, consumer studies, and other research topics, and works with all branches of the government to assess, address, and resolve issues within the industry lobbying, advocacy, and public affairs. Bill Brassard and Justin Morrissey, the Senior Director of Communications and Social Media Manager, respectively, will be representing the NSSF at the POMA Business Conference.

Justin Morrissey said that “NSSF is proud to continually support POMA and its hundreds of media members who contribute greatly to the representation of the firearm and ammunition industry. This invaluable network of creative storytellers and subject matter experts provides a reliable source of information for our industry and its consumers – which is critical following a record-setting year in which more than 8 million U.S. citizens became new gun owners and outdoor recreation participation soared.”

In addition to the NSSF sponsored lunch, the second day of the conference will start with an Issue Panel featuring several captivating speakers representing a multitude of major companies in the outdoor industry. One of these speakers will be the NSSF’s very own, Justin Morrissey, a panel member for the Optimizing Social Media for the Outdoor Industry discussion on June 16th and a moderator for the Open Arms: Incorporating DEI Aspects in Our Brands on June 17th. After the panel on June 16th, attendees will take part in POMA Camps and Product Showcase, where they can get hands-on with companies’ products and gather valuable content. The evening will finish off with a cocktail reception and POMA’s Pinnacle Awards presentation.

To show our gratitude for the continued partnership with NSSF, we will be providing a discount bundle offer for the media non-member conference registration fee and POMA media membership. The POMA conference registration fee normally is $315 for non-member media and our media membership fee usually is $200. Using the code NSSF190 when registering will discount both fees to just $190. That is a savings of $325! This registration fee provides you with an event badge that will cover all eight meals for all three days of the event, access to the educational sessions, networking gatherings, POMA Camps and Product Showcase, Shooting Day, the awards ceremony, our live and silent auction and raffles closing night, and POMA membership for the remainder of 2021.

Membership in POMA is not just an exclusive opportunity to network effectively within the outdoor industry. Membership gives you access to our brand new virtual insight sessions. We have highly educated and experienced experts in content creation, publishing, marketing, branding, industry executives, and more that provide high-quality and detailed information about improving and growing your business in every aspect possible. Being a member of POMA provides you access to our membership directory, allowing you to communicate with fellow media members and corporations. Building business relationships with these vetted individuals and entities can ultimately help your bottom line while pursuing your passion!

One of the most notable benefits of being a POMA member is being united with real people who share the same passion as you and have a shared desire to work in the outdoor industry.