Nebraska: Three Pro-Gun Bills Bundled Together into Omnibus Legislation

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Senator Tom Brewer adopted an amendment to Legislative Bill 236, replacing its language with three NRA-supported pro-gun measures, LB 85, LB 173, and LB 244 outlined below. Please contact your State Senator and ask them to support Legislative Bill 236.

Legislative Bill 236 now encompasses the below pro-gun measures:

LB 85 – Require Nebraska State Patrol to provide notice of expiration of CHP

This bill would generate a renewal notification requirement to inform a CHP holder that their permit is due for renewal at least four months before expiration, by U.S. mail or electronic notice. LB 173 – Change provisions relating to carrying a concealed weapon

This bill attempts to eliminate the impact of the Nebraska Supreme Court decision, which set a vehicle concealed carry precedent. The decision stated that a firearm must be physically separated from an individual while in a vehicle, or the firearm was considered to be concealed and therefore illegally carried if you didn’t have a valid CHP. This would mean that those without a CHP would be unable to travel with their range bag and equipment in the back of an open-ended vehicle (without a trunk) because it would be considered carrying a concealed firearm illegally. Further, even having things like a filet knife in your fishing gear, or a steak knife in your lunchbox could be a chargeable offense of carrying a concealed weapon under this ruling. LB 173 clarifies the law by stating that, as long as a firearm is unloaded and stored in a case, a person who is not prohibited from possessing a firearm can transport that firearm to, or from, any location where it can be lawfully possessed, carried, and used. LB 244 – Change permit renewal provisions of the Concealed Handgun Permit Act

This bill would permit a CHP holder to renew an expired permit if done so within 30 business days.



Again, please contact your State Senator and ask them to SUPPORT Legislative Bill 236.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org