NRA Announces 150th Annual Meeting & Exhibits to be Held in Houston

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The National Rifle Association is pleased to announce its 150th Annual Meeting & Exhibits to be held in Houston Sept. 3 through 5, 2021. The bigger-than-ever exhibit hall will feature more than 800 exhibitors and acres of the latest guns, knives, optics, ammo, and accessories available.

The NRA is excited to host its 150th anniversary celebration in Texas this fall. This event is a much-needed and anticipated gathering for tens of thousands dues-paying members and millions of gun owners after the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of our 2020 convention.

We are proud to announce MidwayUSA is returning as the official sponsor of this three-day event to be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Patriots will gather to enjoy this family-friendly event featuring the most spectacular displays of every imaginable firearm on the market. NRA members can also book the hunt of a lifetime, purchase shooting and hunting accessories, view priceless gun collections, and see celebrities walking the aisles. In addition to the exhibition floor, NRA members will enjoy the camaraderie of other freedom-loving members as they attend the many events, receptions, and demonstrations happening throughout the weekend.

For more information, visit www.nraam.org.

Media credentialing will begin two months prior to the event.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org