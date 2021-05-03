NSSF PSA Reminds Recreational Shooters to Help Prevent Wildfires

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- With 90 percent of wildland fires in the United States caused by human actions, the National Shooting Sports Foundation is reminding outdoor recreationists, including target shooters and hunters, to take precautions so they don’t accidentally ignite a wildfire.

NSSF’s “Help Prevent Wildfires” public service announcements campaign provides video and audio PSAs, an 8.5 x 11 poster, an infographic and shareable social media posts that remind recreational shooters and other outdoor enthusiasts to be mindful of their surroundings and to take precautions, such as:

Being aware of restrictions on shooting and other activities in fire-prone areas

Not using tracer rounds, exploding targets, or ammunition that is steel-jacketed or contains steel-core components

Knowing that a vehicle’s hot exhaust systems can ignite dry vegetation

Making sure all campfires and smoking materials are properly extinguished

There were more than 57,000 human-caused wildfires in 2020 that burned 10.3 million acres of land throughout the country, causing billions of dollars in damage along with hardship for both people and wildlife. Wildfires are tragic in many ways, including that in most cases they can be prevented when people pay attention to their surroundings and follow safe practices.

“After seeing the terrible destruction and heartbreak wildfires can cause, no one would want to accidentally be the cause of one,” said Joe Bartozzi, NSSF President and CEO. “As gun owners, we care about safeguarding our communities and our natural resources, and so we remind everyone to check the fire-danger levels in their area and take precautions before heading outdoors to pursue our warm-weather activities, including recreational shooting.”

NSSF encourages individuals and organizations to share the “Help Prevent Wildfires” public service announcements and infographic on their social media networks and to use the #GunOwnersCare hashtag.

About The National Shooting Sports Foundation

NSSF is the trade association for the firearm industry. Its mission is to promote, protect and preserve hunting and shooting sports. Formed in 1961, NSSF has a membership of thousands of manufacturers, distributors, firearm retailers, shooting ranges, sportsmen’s organizations, and publishers nationwide. For more information, visit nssf.org