Ohio: Senate Committee Hearing Bill to Protect 2A in Emergencies

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- On June 1st, the Senate Veterans and Public Safety Committee will hold the first hearing for Senate Bill 185, where it will receive sponsor testimony only. It ensures that Second Amendment rights remain protected during a state of emergency. Please contact committee members and ask them to SUPPORT SB 185.

Senate Bill 185 declares firearm possession, transportation, carrying, commerce, training range access, as well as hunting and fishing to be life-sustaining, essential activities. Both local and state government authorities are prohibited from infringing upon these rights under the guise of a declared emergency, either on a local or state level. Further, the legislation provides legal recourse for people who experience unjust infringements on these essential rights.

