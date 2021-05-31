Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach has a great price on OKAY SureFeed E2 5.56mm 30 round Magazines at $9.98 each. Check prices here, here, and over here and you see why we like this deal.

OKAY SureFeed E2 5.56mm 30rd Magazines The Okay Industries SureFeed E2 magazines offer many advantages over the standard aluminum AR-15 magazines. The E2 magazine features textured side panels for a positive secure grip during magazine changes. It also has an enhanced feed lip design that reduces friction and improves bullet alignment for reliable feeding. With over 40 years of battle tested use, these aluminum magazines are preferred by soldiers in various areas of the U.S. Military. Featuring a four-way, anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower, you can rely on this 5.56 magazine to feed correctly without any issue no matter the condition. The stainless-steel spring provides proper tension and keeps rounds properly aligned for optimal function. These USGI magazines are all hardcoat anodized and this model features a black PTFE finish. Every SureFeed magazine is put through a multi-step inspection and testing process to ensure they live up to the performance standards that people have come to know with Okay Industries. While polymer magazines do have their benefits and space age aesthetic, aluminum mags are not to be forgotten about. One of the benefits that aluminum has over polymer is that it does not swell or shatter in extremely high or low temperatures. The aluminum feed lips are also strong enough to withstand the pressure of a fully loaded magazine over long periods of time without bending or breaking. Specifications: 5.56mm

30rd Aluminum

Hardcoat anodized

Four-way, anti-tilt, self-lubricating follower

Enhanced feed lips

Textured side panels

Mil-Spec stainless steel follower spring

100% made in the USA The history of Okay Industries goes back to WWII where they helped manufacture millions of M1 Carbine magazines for the United States Military. Fast forward and they helped co-develop the 30-round M16 magazine and has been a preferred supplier of magazines to the U.S. government ever since. Now Okay Industries are making their widely popular AR-15 magazines available to the public with the SureFeed and SureFeed E2 design

