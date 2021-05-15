Oklahoma: Multiple Pro-Gun Bills Signed or a Step Away from Signature

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Numerous pro-gun measures have advanced through the Oklahoma Legislature and been signed into law. Two others are also pending procedural votes before being sent to the desk of Governor Kevin Stitt, and your Senate needs to hear from you. Those bills are all outlined below:

Pro-gun bills pending either concurrence or conference committee vote:

Senate Bill 644 , sponsored by Sen. Paxton, authorizes municipal employees to carry a firearm at work.

Pro-gun bills that have been signed into law:

House Bill 1630 /Senate Bill 106, sponsored by Sen. Mark Allen, and Rep. David Hardin, allows for the use of an SDA license in place of a background check when purchasing a firearm.

