Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has in stock 1000 rounds of PMC Bronze, .223 Remington, FMJ, 55 Grain ammo for $698.24 with the buyers club discount. That is $0.698 each a round for clean reloadable brass case .223.

Sizzle just waiting to be unleashed! For more fun at the range, or just plinking on the backlot, this bulk-buy .223 Ammo is ready to seal the deal. FMJ for straight-shooting paper-punching power, priced to keep you firing all day! Stock up here for LESS! ABOUT PMC AMMO. PMC ammunition is loaded in new brass cases with boxer primers. This ammunition is non-corrosive and is loaded to SAAMI specifications. Each of these rounds complies with MIL SPEC. Key Specifications Item Number: 223483

Mfg. Number: 223A/AK

UPC: 885344443511

Caliber: .223 Remington

Bullet Weight: 55 grain

Bullet Style: Full Metal Jacket-Boat Tail

Muzzle Velocity: 2,900 FPS

Muzzle Energy: 1,250 ft.-lbs.

Case Type: Brass

Primer Type: Boxer, reloadable

Corrosive: No

Rounds: 1,000 All PMC ammunition is reloadable. Rifle ammunition may have crimped military primers. In reloading, the crimped first needs to be removed before a new primer can be inserted. Most major reloading companies can provide a tool to accomplish this operation.

PMC is well-reviewed:

Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!