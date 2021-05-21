Remington Announces Partnership with Outdoor Products Innovations

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- Remington Ammunition helps hunters get ready for fall with an all-new line of accessories through new licensee, Outdoor Products Innovations (OPI). The Remington brand has teamed up with stalwart manufacturer OPI to bring hunters, land managers and shed heads around the country a new line of tools designed to get the job done.

“OPI has such an impressive selection of products for hunters and outdoor folks and we are excited to see many of them carrying Big Green’s name on a broad assortment of products,” said Danny Evans, Remington’s Director of Licensed Products. “Remington customers expect the very best from their gear and equipment and the new additions from OPI are quality products that will stand the test of time.”

OPI offers top quality, premium products for hunting, fishing and other outdoor industries. The company strives to deliver quality products to make customer’s outdoor experience safer, more enjoyable and more successful. Remington fans can expect to see ground blinds, blind chairs, tree stand accessories, game feeders, trail cameras and much more from OPI soon.

“Innovative design and durability are two key components in each and every one of our product lines,” said Dan Reaser, CEO of OPI. “Quality products combined with top-notch customer service and filling orders on time has been, and always will be our recipe for success. It really is an honor to work with a brand like Remington who understands these same ideas and trusts us to represent the Remington name.”

Remington is always seeking quality partners to represent the Remington lifestyle in new product categories.

