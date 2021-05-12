Rep. Scott DesJarlais’s Resolution Takes on Biden’s Gun Control Moves

WASHINGTON, D.C. –-(Ammoland.com)- Representative Scott DesJarlais (R-TN) has introduced a resolution (embedded below) in the House of Representatives that is a shot across the bow of Biden’s anti-gun moves.

The resolution to oppose Biden’s gun policies calls the President’s gun policies unconstitutional and makes the case that they should never be approved.

It mentions that the right to bear arms is enshrined in the Second Amendment of the United States Constitution. It highlights the Founding Father’s views on firearms as being fundamental to a free State.

Rep DesJarlais takes issue with President Biden using Executive orders to attack gun rights by calling for stricter gun control policies. It highlights his attack on pistol-braced firearms and calls the actions an “unconstitutional attack on Americans exercising their Second Amendment rights.”

The resolution also takes the President to task over his Executive action on unfinished frames and receivers. Rep DesJarlais goes even further and speaks about the Constitutionally of 3D printed firearms files. The Representative says those files are protected from government intrusion by the Constitution and views those files as part of the Second Amendment.

The resolution goes beyond Biden’s Executive action and attacks the President’s calls for Congress to pass what Rep DesJarlais sees as “unconstitutional laws.” Some of the proposed laws Rep DesJarlais mentions as unconstitutional are universal background checks, so-called “assault weapon” bans, and the banning of standard-capacity magazines.

He also goes after the President’s plan to allow crime victims to sue the manufacture of firearms if a criminal uses their firearm in a crime. Gun rights advocates have long seen this action as akin to letting someone sue a carmaker for an accident caused by a drunk driver. Anti-gun groups see the action as a way to bankrupt gun companies.

Rep DesJarlais believes that the President is trying to ban commonly owned firearms from American’s hands. The AR-15 has been a target of the Biden administration and is the most popular rifle type in the country. The Heller Supreme Court decision affirms that the Second Amendment protects commonly owned firearms.

The resolution states that “it should be the policy of the United States to strengthen the Second Amendment rights of Americans and prevent the potential erosion of these rights.” It also states that “Congress should never stop fighting to protect the Second Amendment.”

Rep. Scott DesJarlais said in a statement:

“The Biden administration has been on a power trip since assuming office in January. They believe the Constitution can be tossed to the side and that the rules do not apply to them. This has been made clear through numerous executive orders and the championing of legislative pandering to progressives. This resolution makes it clear policies that limit the freedoms guaranteed by the Second Amendment for law abiding citizens will not stand. The attempt to limit your right to defend yourself is an egregious government overreach.”

The resolution is supported by both Gun Owners of America and the National Rifle Association.

“Never has the Second Amendment been under greater attack than when Joe Biden became President. President Biden decided to sidestep Congress and attack homemade firearms and pistol-braced firearms with his ‘phone and pen,’” Said GOA Director of Federal Affairs, Aidan Johnston. “Furthermore, the legislation he has called on Congress to pass would eradicate the Second Amendment as we know it. Gun owners should be grateful to Rep. Scott DesJarlais for leading the charge with his resolution to protect the right to keep and bear arms.”

If the resolution passes, it will send a message to the Biden White House but will essentially be symbolic.

Rep DesJarlais – Anti Biden Gun Policies Resolution

About John Crump

John is a NRA instructor and a constitutional activist. John has written about firearms, interviewed people of all walks of life, and on the Constitution. John lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and sons and can be followed on Twitter at @crumpyss, or at www.crumpy.com.