Second Amendment Wins of the Week : 5/16/2021 -5/21/2021

With so much happening for patriots these days. AmmoLand News wants to leave you with some highlights or wins on the battleground for 2A rights, and a few other patriot efforts,,, with our Friday round-up of Second Amendment Wins-of-the-Week.

Utah Legislature Passes Resolutions On Critical Race Theory, 2nd Amendment Sanctuary:

“House and Senate Republicans passed resolutions against the teaching of critical race theory in Utah schools and supporting the idea of declaring the state a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”

17 Democrat Attorneys General: David Chipman is ‘Uniquely Qualified to Lead ATF’:

“The letter was led by Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and signed by 16 others, including the attorneys general of New York, Virginia, Iowa, Rhode Island, California, Vermont, Nevada, Illinois and the District of Columbia. “

The Gun Buying Boom Means Huge Windfalls for Wildlife, State Agencies:

“State wildlife agencies are facing something many haven’t seen for years, even decades. A 64 percent increase, all due to more guns and ammunition being manufactured and the law-abiding citizens that purchase them. “

Bloomberg & Everytown’s Chinese Communist Party Connection Exposed:

“Breitbart News published an exclusive article detailing Mike Bloomberg and his buddies working hand in hand with the Chinese Communist Government. It‘s no secret the Chinese government is not a fan of the 2nd Amendment.”

Missouri Lawmakers Tout Missouri Passage Of Second Amendment Preservation Act:

“With less than 24 hours left in the Missouri legislative session, Senate lawmakers gave final passage to a controversial bill that would nullify federal gun laws in the state.”

How a Gun Patent Attorney Undercut Anti-Gunner David Hogg’s Big Venture:

“A Donald Trump-supporting attorney announced he filed a trademark for Good Pillow before gun control activist David Hogg—and suggested it is “a good brand to put on pillows with a pro-gun civil rights message.”

South Carolina Governor Mcmaster Signs Open Carry Law:

“Under the law, CWP holders can openly carry a concealable weapon on them or in their motor vehicle unless there is signage explicitly stating otherwise.”

Today, I signed the Open Carry with Training Act into law! I will proudly support any legislation that protects or enhances a South Carolinian’s ability to exercise their 2nd Amendment rights, and that’s exactly what this bill does. Here’s what this means for you: pic.twitter.com/MjewBtrgB2 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 17, 2021

Supreme Court Closes Fourth Amendment Loophole That Let Cops Seize Guns Without Warrants:

“In a unanimous decision, the U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to give police “an open-ended license” to enter homes and seize firearms without a warrant.”

Armed Washington State Man Shoots, Kills Attacker Targeting Neighbors:

“A Washington state man used his own gun to save his neighbors, by shooting and killing a man who police say was going on a violent rampage armed with a metal baton.”

