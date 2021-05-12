SIG SAUER Academy to Host Introduction to Pistol and PCC for Women

U.S.A. –-(AmmoLand.com)- SIG SAUER Academy, the leading provider of the highest quality firearms instruction and tactical training in the world, is pleased to announce the addition of Introduction to Pistol and PCC for Females with Lena Miculek to the upcoming course schedule.

This course is a one-day women’s specific introductory course to pistol and pistol caliber carbine (PCC) taught by the top 3-Gun competitor, Team SIG’s Lena Miculek. In this course, Lena will boil down the most crucial things she has learned as a female competitive shooter including experience, technique, and mindset. The course will focus on building a solid foundation of pistol and PCC fundamentals and students will learn personalized shooting techniques to fit your body and play to your strengths, effective training and practice techniques at home and on the range, and proper gear setup.

Lena Miculek is a third-generation professional competitive shooter and regarded as the top female 3-Gun competitor and PCC specialist in the world. At the age of 17, Lena won her first World Champion Title and has since earned more than 80 major wins and 8 world titles in 5 shooting disciplines. Lena is now focused on training primarily in PCC, teaches, and is actively working to introduce and increase female participation in the professional shooting sports. She was recently named a “40 under 40” by SHOT Business magazine, earned the prestigious Gundies “Most Influential Female” award, and is the co-creator of the Miculek YouTube channel with over 1.2 million subscribers.

Introduction to Pistol and PCC for Women with Lena Miculek is being offered on Friday, June 28, 2021. To register and review the course outline, or review the comprehensive course offering for SIG SAUER Academy visit sigsaueracademy.com.

