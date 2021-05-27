Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention AR rifle shooter and builders, Bereli.com has a sale on the Sig Sauer SOR72002 Romeo MSR 1X20mm 2 MOA Green Dot Sight for just $109.99 with FREE shipping with coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. Check prices online here. and here and you see why we like this offer.

Sig Sauer SOR72002 Romeo MSR 1X20mm 2 MOA Green Dot Sight Features and Specifications: Manufacturer: Sig Sauer

Magnification: 1x

Objective Diameter: 20mm

Adjustment Increments: 0.5 MOA

Total Elevation Adjustment: 100 MOA

Total Windage Adjustment: 100 MOA

Length: 3.1″

Width: 1.5″

Height: 2.6″

Weight: 4.9 oz

Reticle: 2 MOA Green Dot

Battery Life: 20,000 Hours

Slipover, see-through flip-backs

Aircraft grade aluminum housing and mount

Dependable IPX-7 waterproof and fog-proof performance

Over 20,000 hours runtime on a CR1632 battery

Ultra-compact size and weight with unlimited eye-relief and parallax-free operation

Top loading battery compartment with integral brightness control featuring 10 daytime and 2 NV settings The ROMEO-MSR is a sealed compact green dot sight intended for MSR, carbine, shotgun and air rifle. Brightness is adjusted with a top-mounted rotary dial, featuring 10 daytime and 2 night vision settings for quick target engagement in any condition. High-performance lens coatings for excellent light transmission and dot contrast in any situation Ultra-compact size and weight with unlimited eye-relief and parallax-free operation Precise 2 MOA Dot Slipover, see-through flip-backs Aircraft grade aluminum housing and mount -High-performance lens coatings for excellent light transmission and dot contrast in any situation. – Ultra-compact size and weight with unlimited eye-relief and parallax-free operation. – Precise 2 MOA Dot – Slipover, see-through flip-backs – 1.41” T10 Torx M1913 Skeletonized lightweight Riser Mount for absolute co-witness – Top loading battery compartment with integral brightness control featuring 10 daytime and 2 NV settings – Over 20,000 hours runtime on a CR1632 battery – Aircraft grade aluminum housing and mount – Dependable IPX-7 waterproof and fog-proof performance

The SIG Sauer ROMEO-MSR Red Dot Sight is well-reviewed:

Daily Gun Deals are short-term bargains that will often expire or sell out fast! The AmmoLand News Team publishes these deals that are available from our trusted partners and well-known industry retailers. AmmoLand does not stock inventory or have a shopping cart, we simply bring you up-to-date information on deals as a way to help you the reader get the most bang for your buck. As always we try and bring you the best information possible but these are fast-moving deals and details change quickly so be sure and check prices and product information for yourself by following the above links.

If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.

Ammoland Editors are scouring the web to find you the deal that will save you money. So good are these deals that they do not last long so pay attention to the publish date and do not delay, take advantage of this deal as soon as we publish it for our readers.

Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!