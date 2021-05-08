Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Kentucky Gun Co is having a sale on AR15 rifle gear that ends on May 16th, 2021. (the sale page is hard to find, but worth doing so as they have too many good deals to list here, on their home page click the slider image for their AR15 stock Up Sale, see the home page image below for what it looks like)

Included in that KYGunCo has the Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II 5.56/223 Optics Ready 16″ Rifle with a 30 Round magazine for $669.53 with FREE shipping.

Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II 5.56/223 Optics Ready 16″ Rifle M&P15 Rifles are the ideal modern sporting rifle. Built to perform multiple uses under various conditions, M&P15 Rifles are as versatile as they are reliable. Engineered for a wide variety of recreational, sport shooting and professional applications, M&P15 Rifles are easy to accessorize, but hard to put down. Features:

• Gas Block with Integral Picatinny-Style Rail

• QD Sling Swivel Attachment Point (bottom of gas block)

• Chromed Firing Pin

• Armornite Finish on Barrel – Interior and Exterior

• Forged, Integral Trigger Guard

• Forward Assist & Dust Cover

• 1 in 9” Twist

• Threaded Barrel

• 30 Round PMAG M&P15 Rifles are lightweight and rugged embodying the best combination of function and form.

Click the slider image for all the AR-15 Stock-Up Sale items on KYGunCo’s home page.



