Smith Wins Gold, Hancock Claims Silver at ISSF World Cup

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team Federal congratulates Austen Smith on a gold medal performance at the ISSF World Cup being held in Lonato Del Garda, Italy. In a tune-up for the Olympics later this summer, Smith bested a field of sixty competitors from all over the world in the Women’s Skeet event on Monday, May 10. The teenager from Texas downed Amber Hill from Great Britain in the final busting 55 out of 60 targets versus Hill’s 52.

2-Time Olympic Champion Vincent Hancock claimed a silver medal in the Men’s Skeet competition of the ISSF World Cup falling one target short of first. Hancock advanced to the finals in the one-hundred and twelve contestant field but in the finals, Egypt’s Azmy Mehelba turned in a 56 out of 60, one target better than Hancock’s 55. With Hancock’s silver medal performance, the USA now leads in the medal count.

There are more medals to be claimed in the ISSF World Cup Shotgun event with Men’s and Women’s Trap as well as Trap Mixed Team titles to be claimed. Watch for more results from Federal Ammunition sponsored shooters including Derrick Mein, Brian Burrows, and Kayle Browning as they tune-up for the Olympics. www.issf-sports.org/competitions/

