South Carolina Ask Senator to Add Constitutional Carry Amendment

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week, House Bill 3094, the open carry bill, received a favorable report from the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee and the Senate then pulled it to the floor. Now, there’s a chance to add a constitutional carry amendment to it. Please contact your state senator and ask them to SUPPORT a constitutional carry amendment to H. 3094.

Constitutional carry allows a law-abiding adult to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, it maintains the existing Concealed Weapon Permit (CWP) system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so. Currently, 20 other states have constitutional/permitless carry.

At the moment, South Carolina is just like New York and California in not allowing open carry of handguns. Self-defense situations are difficult to predict and everyone has different circumstances. It is unreasonable for the law to impose a one-size-fits-all method of carrying a handgun for self-defense. The constitutional carry amendment will not prevent H. 3094 from legalizing open carry and allowing law-abiding citizens to carry in the manner they choose.

Again, please contact your state senator and ask them to SUPPORT a constitutional carry amendment to H. 3094.

