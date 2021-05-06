South Carolina: Constitutional Carry Amendment Fails

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, the Senate debated adding a constitutional carry amendment to House Bill 3094, the open carry bill. Unfortunately, the amendment failed to be adopted. If your state senator supported the constitutional carry amendment, you may click the button below to thank them.

Senators who supported the constitutional carry amendment:

Brian Adams

Wes Climer

Tom Davis

Stephen Goldfinch

Dwight Loftis

Rex Rice

Ross Turner

Thomas Alexander

Thomas Corbin

Michael Gambrell

Lawrence Grooms

Shane Martin

Katrina Shealy

Daniel Verdin, III

Richard Cash

Ronnie Cromer

Billy Garrett

Josh Kimbrell

Harvey Peeler

Scott Talley

Tom Young, Jr.

Constitutional carry allows a law-abiding adult to carry a handgun without first having to obtain government permission. This ensures that citizens have the right to self-defense without government red tape or delays. Additionally, it maintains the existing Concealed Weapon Permit (CWP) system, so citizens who still wish to obtain a permit may do so. Currently, 20 other states have constitutional/permitless carry.

