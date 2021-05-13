South Carolina: General Assembly Sends Open Carry Bill to Governor

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Wednesday, the House voted 83-34 to concur with the Senate on House Bill 3094, the open carry and free CWP bill. It will now go to Governor Henry McMaster for his signature. This is a big advancement for Second Amendment rights benefitting law-abiding citizens. NRA congratulates bill sponsor Rep. Bobby Cox on this win and also thanks him for his tireless work guiding his bill through the legislative process.

House Bill 3094 allows citizens who hold a CWP to carry a handgun in the manner they choose. At the moment, South Carolina is just like New York and California in not allowing open carry of handguns. Self-defense situations are difficult to predict and everyone has different circumstances. It is unreasonable for the law to impose a one-size-fits-all method of carrying a handgun for self-defense.

It also eliminates the $50 application fee for a CWP. This is especially important following the economic turmoil of the past year, ensuring that all law-abiding citizens can have their right to self-defense regardless of financial ability and without having to buy it back from the government.

Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org