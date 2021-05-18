South Carolina: Gov. McMaster Signs Open Carry & Free CWP Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Henry McMaster signed House Bill 3094 into law. This bill allows citizens who hold a Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) to carry a handgun in the manner they choose, whether openly or concealed. In addition, it also eliminates the $50 application fee for a CWP. This law takes effect in 90 days.

NRA thanks Gov. McMaster for promptly signing this critical legislation. His signature improves access to the right-to-carry for all law-abiding citizens, regardless of economic means, and ensures that South Carolina is no longer like California and New York in not allowing open carry. NRA also thanks bill sponsor, Rep. Bobby Cox.

Please stay tuned to www.nraila.org and your email inbox for further updates.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org