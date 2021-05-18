South Carolina: Gov. McMaster Signs Open Carry & Free CWP Bill

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Yesterday, Governor Henry McMaster signed House Bill 3094 into law. This bill allows citizens who hold a Concealed Weapons Permit (CWP) to carry a handgun in the manner they choose, whether openly or concealed. In addition, it also eliminates the $50 application fee for a CWP. This law takes effect in 90 days.
NRA thanks Gov. McMaster for promptly signing this critical legislation. His signature improves access to the right-to-carry for all law-abiding citizens, regardless of economic means, and ensures that South Carolina is no longer like California and New York in not allowing open carry. NRA also thanks bill sponsor, Rep. Bobby Cox.
I don’t see any verbiage in the bill pertaining to reciprocity.
So does this bill also cover out-of-staters whose CHP is recognized by SC?
Inquiring minds want to know.
That is a very good question! I would hope that at a minimum, it would cover holders of CWP’s who had to undergo some form of training to get their permit, who hold out-of-state permits. The reason I say that is that the bill when it was in play, was called “Open Carry With Training” as opposed to “Constitutional Carry” where no training was required, which was what we were hoping for.
I have often wondered if I could legally OC in Tennessee, where they have a similar “OC With Permit” law, or if that is for residents only.
Congrats to SC…
Thank You! Not where we should have been, but a step in the right direction, for sure! While the passage of time will not be terrible, I think the 90 day delay before it takes effect, “to allow LE to educate the public and prepare” was excessive. Gun rights groups are wise to ride the current wave of national support for Constitutional Carry and related bills, but I do hope to see a reduction in “prohibited” places and de-criminalization of violating those stupid “Rob Me” signs. Those were a totally unnecessary nod to “property owners’ rights” that should have never… Read more »