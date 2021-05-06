Spartan Armor Systems Introduce Hercules Level IV Ceramic Body Armor

Tucson, Ariz. (Ammoland.com) – Spartan Armor Systems®, manufacturers of American-designed and made body armor, tactical gear, and targets, unveil the new Hercules Level IV Ceramic Body Armor, made at the Spartan Armor Systems facility in Arizona. The Hercules level IV body armor plate has been thoroughly tested by an independent NIJ Certified laboratory.

The Hercules offers wearers maximum protection without sacrificing comfort. Designed using Spartan Armor’s Advanced Compound Curve (ACC) feature, Hercules is a true multi-curve design providing the wearer with the most comfortable fit out of any ceramic Level IV body armor plate on the market today. This advanced ergonomic design is especially important during extended duty engagements, typical of law enforcement, military, and security operations.

In addition to its true multi-curve design, Hercules offers full edge-to-edge protection, providing 10” x 12” edge of armor to edge of armor protection. Unlike other ceramic plates that offer only an 8” x 10” area of protection on a 10” x 12” plate, Hercules doesn’t skimp on protection and is threat protection rated for armor-piercing rifle up to .30-06 M2 AP from edge-to-edge.

Noticeably lighter than most available level IV ceramic body armor plates, Hercules weighs in at just 6.9 lbs. per plate (two plates are included). Made from ceramic and UHMWPE materials, Hercules Shooters Cut body armor’s exterior is covered with 1000 Denier Cordura® material and features the Hercules embroidered logo.

Spartan Armor Systems Hercules Level IV ceramic body armor offers full edge-to-edge protection in a lightweight, true multi-curve design built for all-day comfort at an affordable price.

Spartan Armor Systems Hercules Level IV Specifications:

Threat Protection: Armor Piercing Rifle Rated Up To .30-06 M2 AP.

NIJ 0101.06 Rating: Laboratory tested and verified to meet NIJ 0101.06 level IV standards.

Material Composition: Ceramic & UHMWPE

Plate Size: 10"x 12"

Protection Area: 10"x 12"

Weight: 6.9 lbs.

Thickness: 1.1"

Plate Quantity: Two (2) Plates Included

Curve Profile: Advanced Compound Curve

Cut: SAPI/ESAPI (Shooters Cut)

Armor Type: Stand Alone

Exterior: 1000D Cordura® with Embroidered Logo

Warranty: Guaranteed against manufacturer defects five years from the date of purchase.

Origin: Made in the U.S.A – Manufactured by Spartan Armor System® in Tucson, AZ.

To view the Hercules product page, go to : https://www.spartanarmorsystems.com/hercules-level-iv-ceramic-body-armor-set-of-two/

About Spartan Armor Systems®:

Spartan Armor Systems’ mission is to provide first responders and civilians with the affordable, reliable body armor protection they deserve. Spartan Armor Systems is one of the premier body armor and tactical gear suppliers in the United States, with high-quality armor plates, body armor, reactive targets, and more. Spartan Armor Systems specializes in NIJ-compliant body armor and manufactures level III, level III+, and level IV threat protection. Spartan Armor Systems’ signature product is the Spartan™ AR500 Omega™ and AR550 ballistic steel body armor with Spartan Armor’s Encapsaloc™ fragmentation coating that provides rifle-rated protection at a fraction of the cost of traditional ceramic armor.