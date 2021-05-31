|Check out our Daily Gun Deals page for more savings!
Need more 9mm Ammo? Then BookMark this page!
Own A Gun? Make Sure you are Covered. Legal Defense for Self-Defense.
USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has 50 round boxes of Speer Gold Dot 9mm +P 124GR JHP Ammunition in stock as we post this for $79.98 a box. That is $1.599 each a round which is not surprising during the fall of Rome for in-stock +P ammo.
Speer Gold Dot Ammunition is loaded with bonded core bullets and designed for home defense and personal protection. Bonding the jacket to the core means the elimination of core-jacket separations and superior weight retention.
Product Information
- Cartridge 9mm Luger +P
- Grain Weight 124 Grains
- Quantity 20 Round
- Muzzle Velocity 1220 Feet Per Second
- Muzzle Energy 410 Foot Pounds
- Bullet Style Bonded JHP
- Lead Free No
- Case Type Nickel Plated
- Primer Boxer
- Corrosive No
- Reloadable Yes
- Test Barrel Length 4 Inches
- Country of Origin United States of America
This ammunition is new production, non-corrosive, in boxer primed, reloadable brass cases. Made In the United States of America.
Ammo InStock: Speer Gold Dot 9mm +P 124GR JHP Ammunition 50rds $79.98
Some Related Reviews:
Daily Deal Disclaimer: The product represented in this AmmoLand News announcement is a short-term money-saving deal we find at third party retailers unrelated to AmmoLand Inc. Be forewarned that many of these “deals” will sell quickly or potentially expire in a few hours from the initial online publishing time or date. AmmoLand Inc. does not stock inventory or operate a shopping cart. When we find an exciting offer on gun products, we will be passing along those offers to AmmoLand News readers so you can try and save cash. When you leave www.ammoland.com to make purchases please be sure of what you are agreeing to buy and have applied all the appropriate coupon codes (subject to expiration out of our control) or taken the necessary steps to reproduce our highlighted deals in your shopping cart at these third party retailers. AmmoLand Inc (operating as AmmoLand News, at www.ammoland.com) is not responsible for changing prices, inventory availability, or expiration dates, discrepancies, or changes in product descriptions or models or for what you agree to purchase from these affiliate-link promoted websites. AmmoLand Inc can not correct, change, or help you return or warranty products purchased from other businesses online. All we can do is point out a few deals when we find them to help you save $$.
If you want us to email you each daily gun deal, subscribe to our daily emails list.
Consider checking our Gun Deals Coupon page and our past featured Daily Gun Deals page for additional savings from your favorite industry partners. Thank you very much for your support and I hope we save you some money by highlighting these sweet daily deals. Enjoy!
Is this a good (fair) price? I know it’s a good product. I don’t think so.
Oh let’s see should I get a box of 9mm or a box of 338 lapua mag’s
I went in wally world they had 100 round 12 guage # 71/2 and 8 at 22$ still old price bought 4 going to buy two more and do some clays look hard stillsome out there old hardware stores 1001stors may still have common stuff look dont drive by the mom and pop (their prices were high before 14$a box for 9 now that is cheep)
The companies involved in shooting sports are shooting themselves in the foot. Firearms, parts and ammo prices are getting way too expensive for the average person to enjoy. How can they think fewer people buying could benefit them? Fortunately I’ve got a few thousand rounds in storage because there’s no way in hell I’m buying ammo for a buck and a half to three dollars per round.
Simple solution: Stop buying ammo at ridiculous prices!
Pricey, ouch…
It’s top a self defense round for 80 cent a round that would be normally at SGAmmo something like 60 cent a round and over $1 per round at Bass Pro.
That is four times what it costs me to load the same bullet at 100 fps faster out of a G19. It is good to be a knowledgeable reloader with many provisions in store.
This week I have loaded eight hundred rounds of 9mm cast bullet ammo. After all, idle hands are the Devil’s workshop. Went to the range today and shot around four hundred rounds of 9mm, 40 S&W, and 10mm. We have the youngest grandson (3&1/2) over tonight and tomorrow morning so that is a nice distraction from the craziness of the headlines. His mother’s grandfather died this week from Covid and her father (his son) was taking care of them and now he is in hospital with Covid. Praying for good outcome.
Man I hate to hear this. I’ll say a prayer.
@RoyD – I feel for you and hope your grandson’s other grandfather is the last of your family to get sick from this. We are losing our elders at an alarming rate. While unlikely that I am a vector for this disease, I wear a mask around others in hope of further reducing that probability. This is not just about Protecting others, nut selfishness as well. My children are down to one grandparent and i’d like to keep it that way. If I ever become a grandparent, I would like the grandchildren to at least meet a great-grandparent, better to… Read more »
Welcome to the NWO!