New Strike Industries AR Flat Top Over-Molded Pistol Grip ~VIDEO

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- The Strike Industries Flat Top Over-molded Pistol Grip (15-Degree) is a rubberized texture pistol grip for aftermarket Ruger 10/22 stock/chassis, modern precision rifle chassis systems, AR’s and any weapon that does not use or want a beavertail grip. The specific dimensional design is made to be comfortable and compatible with a Ruger 10/22 aftermarket stock/chassis platform, but will fit any modern bolt-action rifle chassis that can only use a flat top AR compatible pistol grip. Also for any AR-15 or AR-10 shooter who desires the most compact setup as possible with the 15-degree grip angle for a confined space operation or PDW setup.

Similar to the SI AR Overmolded Pistol Grip, this flat top has the same surface which improves control of your weapon. The grip is more streamlined and tapered where the webbing of the hand goes to allow more range of movement of the firing hand when accessing the controls. It has enough width in the palm area to maximize comfort during extended use when used with a chassis system like a 10/22 or bolt rifle. This grip includes all the installation hardware needed for a new build or to completely replace an existing pistol grip and features a secure storage underneath with an included rubber grip plug. Enhance your AR, Ruger 10/22, or precision rifle chassis with this Strike Industries Flat Top Overmolded Pistol Grip (15-Degree) designed to give you improved comfort and control.

Package Contents:

-x1 Flat Top Overmolded Pistol Grip (15 Degrees)

-x1 Pistol grip screw

-x1 Crush washer

-x1 Pistol grip plug

Product Features:

-Flat top AR pistol grip for aftermarket Ruger 10/22 stock/chassis, modern rifle chassis, and AR-15/AR-10

-Rubberized over-molded grip improves comfort and control

-15-degree grip angle suited for confined spaces, PDW setups, and modern shooting positions

-Secure storage underneath with an included rubber grip plug

-Streamlined profile and non-slip grip

COMPATIBILITY:

-Dimensional designed for aftermarket Ruger 10/22 stock/chassis

-Modern precision bolt-action chassis using AR-style pistol grip

-AR-15 and AR-10 lower receivers

-Optional Strike Pistol Grip Plug Tool Holder

About Strike Industries

Strike Industries, always innovating and providing the best quality firearms accessories at the best prices since 2010. www.strikeindustries.com