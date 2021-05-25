Team Ruger Wins at Delaware IDPA Championship and ICORE East Coast

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE: RGR) is pleased to announce that Team Ruger captured multiple divisional wins over the weekend at the Delaware State IDPA Championship and the ICORE East Coast Regional Championship.

Team members Dave Olhasso and James McGinty started their run at the Delaware State IDPA Championship held at the Bridgeville Rifle Pistol Club in Bridgeville, DE. McGinty won the ESP division and first overall with a final time of 200.17 shooting his Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition Pistol in 9mm Luger. Olhasso followed suit winning the CDP division running his Ruger Custom Shop SR1911 Competition Pistol chambered in .45 Auto with a final time of 223.42.

The pair ended their weekend road trip competing at the ICORE East Coast Regional Championship held at the Lower Providence Rod & Gun Club in Audubon, PA. Olhasso won the Limited Six division with a final time of 264.13 shooting his GP100® revolver while McGinty took the Limited division with a final time of 239.50 competing with his Ruger Custom Shop Super GP100 Competition revolver chambered in 9mm Luger.

For more information about the extensive line of award-winning Ruger firearms, visit Ruger.com or Facebook.com/Ruger. To find accessories for Ruger firearms, visit ShopRuger.com or your local independent retailer of Ruger firearms.

About Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc.

Sturm, Ruger & Co., Inc. is one of the nation’s leading manufacturers of rugged, reliable firearms for the commercial sporting market. With products made in America, Ruger offers consumers almost 800 variations of more than 40 product lines. For more than 70 years, Ruger has been a model of corporate and community responsibility. Our motto, “Arms Makers for Responsible Citizens®,” echoes our commitment to these principles as we work hard to deliver quality and innovative firearms.