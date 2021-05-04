This Week on Shooting USA – Tennessee Cowboy Action

Nashville, TN -(AmmoLand.com)- Get your big hat and strap on your six-guns for Tennessee Cowboy Action. SASS, the Single-Action Shooting Society, is among the most popular of the shooting sports, with regional, national, and international matches, all preserving the history of America’s Old West. And the Tennessee Championship hosts the largest number of competitors of any state match by offering world-class competition with guns from the late 1800s.

Then it’s more modern firearms on the line as new shooters team with more experienced riflemen to compete at the GAP Grind.

And S&W Pro Shooter Julie Golob has a Pro Tip to boost your confidence and your aim with your new red-dot sight. More Info…

USA AIR TIMES

Wednesday 9:00 PM Eastern and Pacific, 8:00 PM Central on Outdoor Channel.

Shooting USA is listed as a one-hour show in your cable menu.

AND IN CANADA

On The Sportsman Canada Channel.

Our Same Show, the Same Week, as in the USA. Thursday and Saturday.

Shooting Ranges and Competitions are open and happening. Grab some of your ammo stash and get out there shooting again. And wherever you go, Stay Armed.

Defending the 2nd by Example in the 27th Year





