Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Attention 223 Remington reloaders. Sportsman’s Guide has 1000 piece jugs of Top Brass Unprimed Remanufactured Rifle Brass, for .223 Rem., for $198.49 after a member price, an in-cart discount, and coupon code “GUNSNGEAR” at check out. All with FREE shipping for members. They also have .300 AAC Blackout here in 250 bags and 1000 round jugs and you can use the same code. These will sell out.

Top Brass Unprimed Remanufactured Rifle Brass, .223 Rem., 1,000-pk Top Brass® purchases once-fired military brass from the Department of Defense and performs every step necessary to bring it back to ideal reloading condition. Here, you’re getting fresh once-fired brass sourced primarily from mixed-year Lake City ammo, cleaned and polished to proper reloading specs. Sourced from once-fired military brass

Uses 5.56 NATO brass from primarily mixed-year Lake City brass (with small amounts of other NATO-spec brass)

Reamed (crimp removed)

Unprimed

Cleaned and polished

Full-length sized, trimmed to 1.75″ (+/-.003″) Order today!

