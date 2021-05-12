Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a great price on the very trendy Viktos Overbeach Shoes at just $79.98. That is 20% OFF MSRP and there are only Limited Inventory and Sizes left so act fast. Check prices here and online here and you see why we like this deal on some very cool footwear.

Tactical Deals: Viktos Overbeach Shoes Occupying the space between black ops and the skate park sits the Overbeach shoe. As adept at kickflips as it is door-kicks, the Overbeach is a lightweight tactical gym shoe built for Instagram operators. The chassis is a legit nIR NyCo ripstop to pair perfectly with your favorite BDUs or boardshorts. 6″ Water-resistant nylon/cotton ripstop

Synthetic leather overlays for durability

Polyester lining promotes wicking and breathability.

Mobility bottom unit for traction and stability

High volume forefoot for foot splay under load

4mm heel to toe drop

Weight 1.6lb / 716g

U.S. veteran designed & developed

1-year workmanship & materials warranty While the functional bottom unit is cross-purposed from our Core cross-training shoe, making it perfect for WODs that include pop shuvits and high-risk warrants.

