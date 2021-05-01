U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Winchester announces its continuation as the official ammunition of the Scholastic Clay Target Program (SCTP) in 2021. The shooting sports continue to see an unprecedented level of participation in 2021, with perhaps none growing quite as fast as SCTP.

“It has certainly been an interesting year for our program, but we have adapted and kept kids shooting all across the United States,” said Tom Wondrash, SCTP national executive director. “The overall support provided by Winchester Ammunition is unprecedented and certainly appreciated. Our athletes and coaches on the SCTP International Team are excited to have the Winchester Ammunition brand and products as part of the team’s events. We greatly value the support of Winchester Ammunition and depend on it in order to continue reaching youths and recruiting them into the shooting sports.”

SCTP has had incredible success establishing youth shooting teams across the country, recruiting a very diverse group of young men and women, and teaching them how fun shooting sports are. Winchester has supported this mission from the beginning but in recent years has doubled down and is at the highest level of sponsor support. Winchester has provided such consistent and meaningful support that the SCTP has given them the exclusive title as the official ammunition of the Scholastic Clay Target Program.

Due to recent demand spikes making ammunition difficult to find, the SCTP program was in jeopardy with many teams unsure how they would be able to continue shooting. Winchester once again answered the call and provided qualified SCTP teams the opportunity to purchase ammunition. This spring, truckloads of shotshells streamed across the country, ensuring another successful season for thousands of young shooters.

“Winchester has a proud history of supporting recreational shooting opportunities for our consumers and remains the industry leader there today,” said Matt Campbell, vice president of sales and marketing for Winchester Ammunition. “When you attend an SCTP event, it’s clear that the future of recreational and competitive shooting is bright and in good hands.”

Led by over 3,500 coaches, more than 18,000 young athletes compete through SCTP, which is part of the Scholastic Shooting Sports Foundation (SSSF), an educational-athletic organization that exists to introduce school-age youths to shooting sports and to facilitate their continued involvement.

Winchester also stakes claim as the official ammunition of the SCTP International Team, which is comprised of the top 15 SCTP youth shooters across the country in the international disciplines.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to www.NSSF.org