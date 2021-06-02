Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a 2 pack of the popular HQ ISSUE Walker’s Razor Electronic Ear Muffs with the added Walkie Talkie features for $141.99 for members, with FREE shipping and after coupon code “GUNSNGEAR”.

HQ ISSUE Walker’s Razor Electronic Ear Muffs w/ Walkie Talkie The HQ ISSUETM Walker’s® Razor Electronic Ear Muffs with Walkie Talkie feature a 23 dB noise reduction rating and Sound Activated Compression Technology that protects your ears from loud gunfire, while still allowing you to hear range commands and other shooters. Ultra-slim, low-profile design fits comfortably around your ears and won’t take up much space in your range bag. Show them your true colors. Ultra-slim, low-profile ear cups

23 dB noise reduction rating

Sound Activated Compression, 0.02 second reaction time

2 high gain omnidirectional microphones

Low noise/frequency tuned for natural sound clarity

Recessed volume control knob

Compact folding design for easy transport

Comfort headband with metal wire frame

Sound dampening composite housing

Rubberized coating

Audio Input Jack

Includes HQ ISSUE patch, American flag patch, Don’t Tread On Me patch, and Come and Take It (AR Rifle) patch

Runs on (2) AAA batteries (included) Personalize your Electronic Ear Muffs with the included Patch Kit. Patriot Patches attach securely to your Ear Muffs, giving you a unique way to show off your true colors. Includes HQ ISSUE patch, American flag patch, Don’t Tread On Me patch and Come And Take It (AR RIfle) patch.

