USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Sportsman’s Guide has a 2 pack of the popular HQ ISSUE Walker’s Razor Electronic Ear Muffs with the added Walkie Talkie features for $141.99 for members, with FREE shipping and after coupon code “GUNSNGEAR”.
HQ ISSUE Walker’s Razor Electronic Ear Muffs w/ Walkie Talkie
The HQ ISSUETM Walker’s® Razor Electronic Ear Muffs with Walkie Talkie feature a 23 dB noise reduction rating and Sound Activated Compression Technology that protects your ears from loud gunfire, while still allowing you to hear range commands and other shooters. Ultra-slim, low-profile design fits comfortably around your ears and won’t take up much space in your range bag.
- Ultra-slim, low-profile ear cups
- 23 dB noise reduction rating
- Sound Activated Compression, 0.02 second reaction time
- 2 high gain omnidirectional microphones
- Low noise/frequency tuned for natural sound clarity
- Recessed volume control knob
- Compact folding design for easy transport
- Comfort headband with metal wire frame
- Sound dampening composite housing
- Rubberized coating
- Audio Input Jack
- Includes HQ ISSUE patch, American flag patch, Don’t Tread On Me patch, and Come and Take It (AR Rifle) patch
- Runs on (2) AAA batteries (included)
Personalize your Electronic Ear Muffs with the included Patch Kit. Patriot Patches attach securely to your Ear Muffs, giving you a unique way to show off your true colors. Includes HQ ISSUE patch, American flag patch, Don’t Tread On Me patch and Come And Take It (AR RIfle) patch.
Tactical Deals: 2Pack Walker’s Razor Electronic Ear Muffs w/ Walkie Talkie $141.99
HQ ISSUE Walker’s Razor Electronic Ear Muffs with Walkie Talkie Deal Cart Check 01/17/2021
Just FYI for anyone who orders be sure to use the coupon code GUNSNGEAR to get $20 off.
Is Walker still shipping these with the rigid hard plastic boom mic that breaks the instant a user tries to adjust it other than by just pivoting it at the base?
I’m seeing on Amazon that newest models are coming with reinforced boom. From a question ” I just bought a new version from another source, and it was an updated and stronger pivot point for the flexible boom mic. Now rotation of the boom is separate from the flex action. The boom mic arm looks to be solidly planted in the pivot point. “
Same exact thing on Amazon for $90.
Anyone know what frequencies these operate on? 49 MHz? MURS frequencies? FRS/GMRS frequencies? CTCSS/DCS capable? These are helpful things to know.
Edit: Watched the video and they say it has 22 channels so must be FRS/GMRS. I still wonder about CTCSS/DCS squelch coding.
Yes, FRS/GMRS. I don’t have one so I’m not positive about CTCSS/DCS, apparently neither are Walker’s customer support people, who apparently know nothing about the radio (from reviewer comments elsewhere) The reason I don’t have any is because I immediately decided “No Thank You” when I found that the boom on the microphone is rigid hard plastic. It rotates at the base so you can more it up and down but it breaks if you try to move it forward or back to adjust its position in front of your mouth (like any reasonable user obviously would). If Walker would… Read more »
Thank you! Excellent point regarding the boom!