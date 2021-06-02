Adaptive Tactical Reintroduces the EX Performance Tactical Forend

Nampa, Idaho (Ammoland.com) – Adaptive Tactical, LLC, manufacturers of innovative firearm stocks and accessories, announces that its EX Performance Tactical Light Forend has been recently redesigned and updated for 2021. Designed for reliability and built to perform, the EX Performance Tactical Light Forend is the ideal way to quickly and easily upgrade an existing or newly purchased Remington® or Mossberg® shotgun to become a more versatile home defense firearm. Full of features important for low light use, the EX Performance Tactical Light Forend is a tool that every shotgun owner should incorporate into their training and home defense.

The compact, powerful 300-lumen tactical flashlight seamlessly integrates into the forend body and provides a run time of up to three hours. Three levels of illumination (momentary on, constant on, or rapid strobe) are designed to offer wide, smooth beams ideal for close-range shotgun applications. Powered by two AA batteries (included), the Tactical Light has a tempered glass lens and aluminum bezel with a defense chamfer edge and is housed in a weatherproof, high-strength reinforced polymer housing with a patented quick-detach thumbscrew rail clamp. The removable light reveals a two-inch Picatinny rail for attaching other accessories. The rail may also be concealed under the included nose cap.

Designed for owner installation, the EX Performance Tactical Light Forend is compatible with the Remington 870 12GA and Mossberg 500 & 88, 590 series, and 590M 12GApump shotguns. The Mossberg Maverick 88 and other shotguns with integrated action bars require the purchase of a forend slide assembly from Mossberg or an online parts retailer. The EX Performance Tactical Light Forend is not compatible with any model of the Mossberg Shockwave. MSRP $129.99.

For more information on Adaptive Tactical, visit www.adaptivetactical.com or “like” us on Facebook and “follow” us on Instagram. New dealers and distributors are welcome – please call for pricing.

About Adaptive Tactical:

Adaptive Tactical’s design team, a proven leader in firearm stock and accessory innovation, led the way in award-winning recoil dampening shotgun and rifle stocks and accessories. Manufacturers of the popular Sidewinder Venom™ mag-fed shotgun system and ADTAC stock systems, Adaptive offers products focused on improving speed, performance, and versatility for military, LE, defense, range, and competition applications. www.adaptivetactical.com