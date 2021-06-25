AmmoSale.com Opens Its Doors Entering the Retail Ammo Market

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Getting your hands on ammo has never been harder. For new gun buyers or the seasoned gun buyer – everyone seems to be in the same boat. With gun sales in the US coming close to 40 million guns sold in 2020, the demand for ammo has dramatically gone up, depleting stockpiles and straining ammo manufacturers to keep up with that demand. This has led to extreme price gouging in retail settings but more prominently throughout online ammo sellers.

AmmoSale.com was launched in 2021 out of necessity, offering in-stock ammo at competitive prices while simultaneously keeping the price gouging ammo sites in check. Located just outside of Columbia, Missouri, AmmoSale.com is smack dab in the middle of the America, enabling high-speed shipping times to all gun buyers across the US.

“AmmoSale.com was launched to focus on the needs of the consumer, getting them the ammo they need to shoot, compete and defend, at a reasonable price,” said Loren Hrabovsky, General Manager of Ammosale.com. “Launching our website and offering great pricing on popular calibers will hopefully start a trend to lower overall pricing in the seller industry. We currently offer some of the cheapest 9mm ammo in America and we hope that creates a ripple effect to neutralize the gougers.” he further added.

AmmoSale.com involves no paid membership or subscription. Buyers can sign up for the newsletter and receive notifications when specific ammo is in stock. AmmoSale.com will always be honest and upfront with what’s ‘in stock’ and ready to ship, making the customer’s happiness and satisfaction the focus of the business.

