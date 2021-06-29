AOC Calls People’s Crime Concerns Hysteria, Pays $31k for Own Security

By Larry Keane
U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- By now, tens of millions of Americans have seen the video, and their reaction has been anything but ‘hysteria.’ A masked criminal firing several rounds at a tumbling victim within point-blank range, two small children caught in the middle.m
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) should’ve seen the footage by now. It happened in her backyard after all, in a Bronx, N.Y., neighborhood and her congressional district includes portions of the Bronx.
The recent incident is just one in a larger trend of spiking criminal violence as Americans have seen the consequences of rising calls to ‘defund the police,’ slashed law enforcement budgets and criminals receiving ‘get out of jail’ cards from prosecutors. They’ve had enough and millions have taken the completely reasonable action of lawfully purchasing a firearm. On a virtual town hall event with fellow ‘Squad’ member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Rep. Ocasio-Cortez called their reaction ‘hysteria.’
Security For Me, Not For Thee
More than 8.4 million. That’s how many first-time firearm purchasers were driven off the fence in 2020 and into the local community retailer to buy a gun. The reasons vary and are all worthy; hunting, recreational shooting, and target practice, but most commonly for self-defense.
Eddie Lawrence of Orlando, Fla., is one of the millions of first-time gun buyers this year and he was looking for peace of mind and protection for his home and family so he bought a handgun from a local Orlando gun store. “Home security,” Lawrence told News Channel 13. “I don’t need to carry it out in public, that is not the reason of me buying it. It’s to protect my family and my home.” NSSF firearm retailer survey data shows handguns were the most common purchase with an average price of $594.95.
That’s not good enough for either Rep. Ocasio-Cortez or Rep. Bowman. Despite mocking first-time firearm purchasers as giving in to the crime ‘hysteria,’ the two representatives favor strict gun control, support efforts to defund the police, and yet both spent thousands of taxpayer dollars on private armed personal security details.
“Defunding the police means defunding the police,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said on June 30, 2020, statement. “It doesn’t mean budget tricks or funny math.” However, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez has paid more than $31,000 for private armed security services in 2021 already.
Rep. Bowman on the other hand, according to a report, “asked for and received a special police detail to guard his Yonkers, N.Y., home.”
Coast to Coast
As anyone who’s paying attention knows, the spiking crime isn’t only a New York problem. From Atlanta to Pittsburgh, to Kansas City, Chicago, and Denver, and all the way to Oakland, Calif., law-abiding citizens are legitimately worried for their safety and the safety of their families. In Oakland, Calif., the city council just this week diverted $17 million from the police budget, in a state with some of the strictest gun laws in the country. Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong condemned the recent rising violence in his city and laid the blame directly at the feet of politicians calling for slashed police budgets and the city leaders who approved the cuts.
“So we see clearly that crime is out of control in the city of Oakland. And our response was for fewer police resources,” Chief Armstrong said. The two members of the Oakland city council who voted against the budget cuts were from the two council districts that experience the highest crime.
In the Golden State, nearly 1.2 million new firearms were registered in 2020 and according to local reporting, “gun sales show no signs of slowing down.” Even local progressive activist Stacy Williams bought her first gun, recognizing the severity of her safety concerns, saying “So how does a single woman protect herself? If the police won’t help, you know?”
These real concerns for personal safety are far too common across the country and are far from the ‘hysteria’ that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez would have you believe.
Not Paying Attention
Elected officials like Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Bowman, and others who continue to push policies that limit the ability of local law enforcement to keep communities safe remain surprised at record firearm sales month after month. They shouldn’t be. Polling from numerous outlets shows support for more gun control declining and at the lowest levels in several years, including a drop of several points among self-described Democrats.
Americans want safety. If it cannot be assured by local police whose budgets have been cut, then they will lawfully take their security concerns into their own hands. If politicians like Reps. Ocasio-Cortez and Bowman continue to curtail their ability to do so, voters may very well vote them out. That’s not hysteria.
Never let facts get in the way of a good tyrannical agenda. That’s what I always say.
simple solution publish addresses and license plate number of all the the people who say their life is worth more than your stuff in the free newspapers that are given out in high crime areas encourage the crooks to take from the “willing” rep bet the tune changes and as for paid for public protection hell no
“Home security,” Lawrence told News Channel 13. “I don’t need to carry it out in public, that is not the reason of me buying it. It’s to protect my family and my home.” So if you’re out in public with your FAMILY you are unarmed? What a dolt.
might be looking to cash in sue place for not providing protection , he is not thinking of carjacking
So my mother and father are shot by some craze lunatic (shades of Luby’s Cafeteria – Killeen Texas 1991 Representative Dr. Susana Gratia Hupp was there and became a Rep because of that incident. ) and I’m not armed so I can sue the cafeteria? And it is the job of the cafeteria to provide protection? REALLY? OMG! Help me get this straight! LOL!
See the article here on Ammoland about 101 out of 104 documented successes defending against bear attacks using a handgun only.
What agenda are these people working towards?? Defund police, encourage those poor misguided criminals to continue their boisterous ways, AND revoke citizens’ right to keep and bear arms. What’s the end game? It can’t be simply ‘control’ because those poor misguided criminals will eventually enjoy removing the lifestyle of the elites once they can no longer take advantage of the eventually destitute regular citizens.
So, what’s their endgame? They have one?
Their end game is total control over the worlds population which is not attainable if there are lots of armed people. So you are wrong. Control is the NUMBER ONE REASON for disarming anyone.
They are really sucking at it, disarming people. Personally I believe they know what they are doing. It’s always about the dollar. They have been playing this game for far to long. Hopefully it comes back to bite them in the arse. Would love to see their financials. lol
Actually that are doing a great job at incrementalism. Think about all of the “prohibited persons” that are listed on a 4473 and those are people that aren’t supposed to have firearms according to “them”. I have a neighbor who is a “felon” because he drove drunk and was caught one time too many. He is married and has two children and no one can have a gun in that house for protection. The list of folks who “legally” can’t have guns extends to YOU because according to one source all of us are committing some sort of federal felony… Read more »
It hasn’t been about the dollar since a privately owned central bank could make up dollars out of nothing, then loan them out (or give them away to their friends) to your government at interest. So about 108 years. It’s morons like you who imagine these fake dollars have any real value that keep this whole farce going.
anarchy so they can justify use of army on civilian population
Understand anarchy as “no rulers” and you have it right. Understand it as “choas” and you have their defintion in your head which is what the “rulers” want you to think it is. Watch “What Anarchy Is Not” by Larkin Rose on Youtube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xMoPBDz5ycA&t=17s
Exactly!