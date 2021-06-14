Below The Radar Untraceable Firearms Act of 2021

United States – -(AmmoLand.com)- Anti-Second Amendment extremists have often tried to make various aspects of our Second Amendment rights seem downright scary to our fellow Americans. For instance in the 1990s, Senator Frank Lautenberg tried to push federal legislation that would have overridden the shall issue concealed carry laws on multiple occasions, using the term “concealed weapons.”

Today, anti-Second Amendment extremists are using terms like “ghost guns” and “untraceable firearms” to attack our rights. Two that are currently in Congress, Representative David Cicilline (D-RI) and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) are now trying to hype the fear to essentially ban home-built firearms with the Untraceable Firearms Act of 2021, known as S 1558 and HR 3088.

Cicilline introduced a version of this bill back in 2019, and we noted back then that part of the goal was to make it easier to carry out a “Mr. and Mrs. America, turn them all in” program of the type Feinstein wanted in 1995, or what Eric Swalwell has been pushing as well. One of the necessities for that to happen is to enact some form of firearms registration – what Nelson “Pete” Shields called “the second problem.”

Of course, let’s just be clear – this bill is another round of the usual injustice we see anti-Second Amendment extremists trying to inflict on law-abiding Americans who wish to exercise their right to keep and bear arms by building their own. The fact of the matter is that the vast majority of those who are building their own firearms are doing so for lawful purposes, yet anti-Second Amendment extremists want to punish them for crimes and acts of madness they didn’t commit.

What Cicilline and Blumenthal – not to mention the media – fail to mention is that current laws can handle anyone who is home-building firearms for nefarious purposes. Under 18 USC 922, anyone who provides a firearm to a felon, illegal alien, or other prohibited persons is guilty of a felony. 18 USC 924 provides for a potential 10-year prison sentence in those cases and adds other penalties for transferring a firearm knowing it will be used for a violent crime or drug trafficking, not to mention sentencing enhancements for when firearms are brandished or discharged.

Second Amendment supporters certainly should work to ensure that the categories of prohibited persons are not excessive, and how to pare them down can be discussed at a later time. But the fact remains, current laws can address the misuse of home-built firearms while proving anti-Second extremists are liars. Using those laws, through efforts like Project Exile and Project Guardian in conjunction with explaining this situation to our fellow Americans could help us not only turn back this assault on our rights, but to turn back others as well (like bans on modern multi-purpose semiautomatics).

When it comes right down to it, the Untraceable Firearms Act of 2021 is one that should be easy to defeat. Second Amendment supporters should contact their Senators and Representative and politely urge them to oppose HR 3088 and S 1558, and to instead support efforts like Project Exile and Project Guardian. They should also support NRA-ILA and NRA-PVF to ensure that the House, Senate, state legislatures, governor’s mansions, and the White House are not controlled by anti-Second Amendment extremists.

About Harold Hutchison

Writer Harold Hutchison has more than a dozen years of experience covering military affairs, international events, U.S. politics and Second Amendment issues. Harold was consulting senior editor at Soldier of Fortune magazine and is the author of the novel Strike Group Reagan. He has also written for the Daily Caller, National Review, Patriot Post, Strategypage.com, and other national websites.