Big Horn Armory Lever-Action Rifles Now Available in Canada

Cody, Wyo. (Ammoland.com) – Big Horn Armory (BHA), makers of big-bore firearms, is pleased to announce it has secured partnerships with several of Canada’s premium gun dealers to stock all models and calibers of its lever-action rifles. Not only will these dealers have stock models available for purchase, but they will also be able to provide their customers with the ability to custom order a rifle to his or her exact specifications.

According to a 2019 study on the impact of hunting, fishing, trapping, and shooting sports in Canada from the Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters (OFAH) and the Canadian Sporting Arms and Ammunition Association (CSAAA), there are 5.7 million hunters, sport shooters, trappers, and anglers, roughly 17 percent of Canada’s population, who spent a total of $18.9B/year and added $13.2B/year to the GDP. Canadians have a deeply rooted tradition for hunting and shooting sports, and whether an individual is hunting the thick Eastern bush for whitetail and moose or roaming the Western mountains for elk and bear, BHA offers the model and caliber to suit those specific needs.

“Big Horn Armory lever guns are proudly made here in the U.S.A., but expansion into Canada was a natural choice. Canadian hunters and shooters that desire a premium firearm that they can be proud of and pass down to the next generation will now have access to our heirloom-quality rifles,” Greg Buchel, founder and owner of Big Horn Armory, commented.

While BHA offers lever-action rifles chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum, 500 Linebaugh, 460 Smith & Wesson Magnum, 454 Casull, and 475 Linebaugh, the bestselling rifle in Canada thus far has been the Model 89 in 500 S&W Magnum with a Fancy Walnut wood finish and Scout Scope Mount.

Canadian individuals looking to purchase a BHA lever-action rifle or Canadian dealers interested in carrying these quality crafted firearms, please contact Rob Dykeman, President of Stag Outdoors Sales & Marketing Inc., via email at [email protected] or by calling (905) 805-4570.

About Big Horn Armory:

Big Horn Armory was founded in 2008 with the expressed intention of designing a Browning-type lever-action gun chambered in 500 Smith & Wesson Magnum. The Big Horn Armory Model 89, made in America, closely follows the work of John Browning with refinements courtesy of modern metallurgy and machining capabilities. The first rifles began shipping in September of 2012 and since then, BHA has added to their big bore lineup with a Model 90 Carbine in 460 S&W, the Model 90A in 454 Casull, the Model 90B in .45 Colt, the Model 89A in 500 Linebaugh and the Model 89B in .475 Linebaugh. In 2017, Big Horn Armory took a departure from its lever-action series and developed the AR500 Auto Max, the most powerful short-range, semi-auto based on an AR .308 platform.