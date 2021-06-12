Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- ♠ Berelli.com has back in stock the best-selling Blackhawk 40″ Homeland Security Discreet Rifle Carry Case for just $109.00 with FREE Shipping after coupon code “FREESHIPPING” at check out. That is 27% Off the MSRP. This one fits popular AR15 & M16 pattern rifles.

Blackhawk 40″ Homeland Security Discreet Rifle Carry Case Made to all the same high standards as the original BLACKHAWK! Discreet Case, the Homeland Security Discreet Case can be used in combination with BLACKHAWK’s hook and loop pouches to be set up for any mission. The Homeland Security Discreet Case is the ideal case not just for tactical shooters, but also firearm owners that do not want to attract a lot of attention carrying their rifle from their house or apartment to their vehicle for a day at the range or to a hunt. Specifications and Features: Removable 0.375″ closed cell foam paddingDetachable shoulder strap and HawkTex shoulder pad

External zipper pocket is lined with a bed of hook and loop to attach any hook and loop pouches

40″ x 2″ x 12″

