Browning Wicked Blend Ammo to Be Featured at Ducks Unlimited Expo

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Browning Ammunition will feature its new waterfowl load, Wicked Blend at the upcoming Ducks Unlimited Expo (DUX) on June 25-June 27 at Fort Worth’s Texas Motor Speedway.

Browning Ammunition is a Proud Partner of Ducks Unlimited and the official ammunition of Ducks Unlimited TV. You can visit the Browning Ammunition booth within the shooting village and talk with representatives about the incredible full line of Browning Ammunition products.

The new Browning Wicked Blend ammunition will be on display at the Mack’s Prairie Wings booth, featuring special offers and the ability to purchase dedicated product for DUX event attendees only.

To buy tickets or learn more about the DUX event, visit www.duckexpo.com.

Browning Wicked Blend

The all-new Wicked Blend shotshells utilize a combination of bismuth and steel for even better performance on ducks and geese at extended ranges.

The same premium-plated steel shot from the award-winning Wicked Wing XD makes up 70% of the shot payload by weight. The remaining 30% is premium-plated precision-rounded bismuth for a stacked payload like no other. Bismuth is significantly denser and heavier than steel, which allows for use of a smaller shot size with equivalent performance. By dropping down in shot size, the number of pellets, and therefore the pattern density, increases substantially.

In addition to the increase in pellet count and downrange energy, the extra-distance Wicked Wad is engineered to ensure uniform shot release and tight patterns through a variety of choke designs. All of this paired with high velocities and a wide choice of shot sizes and you have a formula for depositing more focused high-energy hits on birds for cleaner kills and easier retrieves.

Wicked Blend is initially offered in two 12ga 3” loads and two 12ga 3 ½” loads, where you can choose between a blend of #2 steel with #4 bismuth or BB steel with #1 bismuth, and there’s also one 20ga 3” offering of #2 steel with #4 bismuth. With load specs for both ducks and geese, there’s a Wicked Blend formula right for you.

About Winchester

A world leader in delivering innovative products, Winchester is The American Legend, a brand built on integrity, hard work, and a deep focus on its loyal customers. Learn more about the history of Winchester by visiting Winchester.com or connect with us on Facebook at Facebook.com/WinchesterOfficial.

Winchester Ammunition is a proud supporter of the NSSF’s Project ChildSafe. For more information on the Own It? Respect It. Secure It.SM Initiative, please log on to: www.NSSF.org