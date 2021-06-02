Buck Holly Tops Gas Gun Category in Federal King of Coal Canyon PRS

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Team Federal Precision Rifle Series shooter Buck Holly finished strong in the recent Federal King of Coal Canyon PRS Match. He took home the top trophy in the Gas Gun category, using Federal 105-grain Berger Hybrid 6mm Creedmoor ammo to cut through some stormy conditions on the range. The competition is a new match for 2021 sponsored by Federal and held at the NRA Whittington Center in Raton, New Mexico.

“Federal is excited to have been the title sponsor of an additional national-level PRS match this year,” said Federal Shooting Sports Promotions Manager Jason Spradling. “The NRA Whittington Center staff were excellent hosts and their facilities were nothing short of epic. Match Director, Derek Love, and his staff did a fantastic job creating a challenging course of fire and improvising when extreme weather threatened the match.”

The stacked field of 120 shooters competed in 20 stages through windy and raining conditions that resulted in a flash flood on the range. Holly took the winning spot in the Top Gas Gun Division.

“With the conditions we faced and a challenging course of fire, it was nice to know I could count on my ammo to perform consistently,” Holly said. “That Gold Medal 6mm Creedmoor shoots really good in the wind.” “Buck battled hard this weekend to pull out the Top Gas Gun title,” Spradling said. “We faced some really tough conditions on the range, but he shot consistently and never gave up. I’m proud to see him holding another trophy.”

Holly hails from Richmond Hill, Georgia, and is a small business owner in the firearms industry, and an avid hunter and outdoorsman, in addition to being a sponsored PRS shooter and instructor.

For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com .

