CAA USA Introduces the Compact Solution – MCK TAC

Pompano Beach, Fla. (Ammoland.com) – CAA USA, designers and developers of the world-famous MCK/Micro Conversion Kit, announce the release of the brand new MCK TAC and TAC retrofit kits, and are available and shipping now.

“Born out of demand by private and military security firms, we put our engineering team to work on creating the most compact and discrete MCK (Micro Conversion Kit) to date. Presenting the MCK TAC,” LTC. (Ret.) Mikey Hartman, CEO of CAA USA, said proudly. “The TAC is suitable for all real-time scenarios in which concealment and speed are paramount. Taking cues from the shooting dynamics of firearms like the HK MP5K, the MCK TAC, with included bungee sling and swivel is the ultimate compact shooting solution. Not only are we releasing the MCK TAC, but we’ve also created a TAC upgrade KIT to retrofit any existing MCK to the new TAC configuration. The TAC rear compartment keeps you in the fight by adding storage for an additional CR123 battery for your weapon light or optic, up to four 9mm rounds or even hearing protection.”

The MCK TAC is compatible with over 120 different handguns and is available in all colors and patterns currently offered on the CAAGEARUP.com website. The MCK TAC ships with a special Bungee sling, sling swivel, and rail mounted thumb rests for added stability when accuracy and control truly count.

The combination of the shooter’s arm at full extension and the resistance from the bungee style sling creates a steady platform for added accuracy and control when shooting the MCK TAC. Installation of the upgrade kit is a simple user-friendly process that anyone can do in just seconds. Using quick instinctive pointing technique, this non-shouldered option provides compactness and speed with an additional cool factor at the range.

About CAA USA:

CAA USA is a designer, developer, and distributor of modern tactical accessories, optics, and handgun conversion kits targeting the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement, and firearm enthusiasts across the globe. CAA USA’s famous conversion kit, the MCK/Micro Conversion Kit, has taken the country by storm with models for Glock, Sig Sauer, Smith & Wesson, Springfield, CZ as well as the upcoming Taurus and H&K. This made-for end-user conversion kit allows you to increase your accuracy and is an overall fun range tool.