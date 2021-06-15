California: San Jose City Council Hearing Tomorrow!

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Last week, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo announced a package of anti-gun proposals, which include annual fees on gun owners, mandatory insurance, and mandatory audio/video recording of firearm purchases to name a few. These proposals may sound familiar, because the Mayor made similar proposals in 2020 and 2019.

Tomorrow, June 15th, the San Jose City Council will hear one of the proposals, File 21-1393. This proposal will place additional restrictions on top of the many existing citY, state, and federal laws. For information on participating in the meeting, which will be held remotely by video conference, or to view the agenda, you may click here. Please click the “Take Action” button below to contact the City Council and ask them to OPPOSE File 21-1393.

File 21-1393 requires licensed firearm dealers to obtain a city “Firearm Business License” for retail sales or transfers of any firearms or ammunition. Further, it requires licensees to record audio and video of every firearm and ammunition transaction and prohibits the sale of firearms from licensees operating out of a residence.

Licensed firearms dealers are already heavily regulated, with California having some of the most stringent laws, on top of the existing federal laws and regulations. Additionally, licensed dealers in California already record information on all purchasers of firearms and ammunition. The proposed ordinance will only add to the complexity and cost of operating a small business, which will in turn be passed on to consumers. Criminals will continue to bypass lawful channels and will benefit from California’s soft-on-crime approach. ​

