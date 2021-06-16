California: San Jose Drafting Ordinance to Tax Gun Owners

U.S.A. -(AmmoLand.com)- Today, at 2:00PM, the San Jose City Council Rules & Open Government Committee will discuss ROGC 21-616, to direct the City Attorney to begin drafting Mayor Liccardo’s requested proposal to tax gun owners and mandate that they purchase liability insurance. For information on participating in the meeting, which will be held remotely by video conference, or to view the agenda, you may click here. Please contact the committee and ask them to OPPOSE ROGC 21-616.

ROGC 21-616 seeks to draft an ordinance requiring gun owners pay an annual fee and have liability insurance coverage for “unintentional firearm-related death, injury, or property damage.” Among other things, it also seeks to direct city officials to promote citizens to file for orders to have firearms seized without due process and to participate in efforts to support other anti-gun endeavors around California.

This is an attempt to punish law-abiding gun owners for owning a lawful product by making them pay for the activities of criminals. Taxing lawful ownership and requiring insurance will do nothing to reduce gun violence, which is often committed by repeat criminals who will not be paying the fees or obtaining insurance. It simply increases the cost for law-abiding citizens to exercise a constitutional right.

Again, please contact the committee and ask them to OPPOSE ROGC 21-616.

About NRA-ILA:

Established in 1975, the Institute for Legislative Action (ILA) is the “lobbying” arm of the National Rifle Association of America. ILA is responsible for preserving the right of all law-abiding individuals in the legislative, political, and legal arenas, to purchase, possess, and use firearms for legitimate purposes as guaranteed by the Second Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Visit: www.nra.org