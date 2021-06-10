Disclosure: Some of the links below are affiliate links, meaning at no additional cost to you, Ammoland will earn a commission if you click through and make a purchase.

USA – -(Ammoland.com)- Botach Tactical has a Fathers Day has a sale on the popular Hexmag Series-2 AR-15 .223/5.56 30-Round Polymer Magazine on sale for $8.98 after coupon code “DAD” at check out. Compare that to higher prices for Hexmag Series-2 Polymer Magazine online here or here and here this is a great buy.

In related news Gun Mag Warehouse has the popular Hexmag Grip Tape for Hexmag Magazines on sale as well for just $3.99.

This is a Hexmag Series 2 30-round magazine for AR-15 rifles in .223 Rem/5.56mm

Loaded with innovative features and patented designs, these standard capacity Hexmag Series 2 magazines deliver are a whole new breed of combat-ready AR-15 magazines. Sentry’s Hexmag magazines are some of the strongest, most versatile and most dependable options on the market today. Features include patented Hexture surface design for superior handling, torture-tested design, stainless steel internal springs and the industry’s first integrated ammo ID system. The magazine features the Hexmag® patented Tool-Less Design for fast and easy floorplate removal allowing field cleaning and HexID® color customization. Incorporates popular and functional accessories including Hexmag® Grip Tape and Hexmag® HexID Color Ammunition Identification System. Refining on the innovative design of the original Hexmag, Series 2 Hexmags are engineered to be even more reliable with improved handling characteristics. Brand: Hexmag Magazines

Caliber: 223 Remington, 5.56mm NATO

Capacity: 30-Round

Material: Polymer

Hexmag Magazines

Tool-free latchplate design is secure while making disassembly fast and easy

HexID color identification system makes ammunition recognition simple

Stripper clip compatible

Lifetime Warranty Grab a few 30-round Hexmags and find out what you’ve been missing today!

All Hexmag Series-2 Polymer Magazines are well-reviewed:

